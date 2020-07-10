Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Little Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Little Rock
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
Rock Creek
Wellington at Chenal
15000 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$911
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$971
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Wellington at Chenal Apartments! Our inviting community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, wood-style flooring, brushed nickel light
1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Walnut Valley
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$565
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$857
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
1029 sqft
Nestled Near Pinnacle Mountain State Park and just outside the hustle and bustle of the Capitol, Chenal Pointe at the Divide sets a new standard for apartments.
1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$670
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Little Rock
1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
The Timbers at Maumelle
1500 Union Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$885
1239 sqft
The Timbers offers beautifully spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 40 and Murray Lake.
City Guide for Little Rock, AR

Ah, Little Rock, Arkansas. You’ve probably heard of it before. No? This Arkansas capital city retains a large portion of its history and a dedication to its presidential contributions. You may not find the White House in Little Rock, but throughout the city's 35 neighborhoods, there's an apartment right for you.

Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Little Rock, AR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Little Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Little Rock apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

