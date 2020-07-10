9 Apartments for rent in Little Rock, AR with move-in specials
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 30
Ah, Little Rock, Arkansas. You’ve probably heard of it before. No? This Arkansas capital city retains a large portion of its history and a dedication to its presidential contributions. You may not find the White House in Little Rock, but throughout the city's 35 neighborhoods, there's an apartment right for you.
Little Rock is quite creatively named after the geological feature found along the Arkansas River. "La Petite Roche," literally a little rock, became an important signpost for trade transportation in early America. Little Rock is now home to several major large corporations, including Dillard's and the Metropolitan National Bank. These corporations are the bread and butter of the city. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Little Rock apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Little Rock apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.