157 Apartments for rent in Downtown Little Rock, Little Rock, AR

downtown little rock
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
2 Bedrooms
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Eastside Lofts II
1400 Cumberland St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eastside Lofts II in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 S Gaines St 1
1508 South Gaines Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$975
Wonderfully large 2 bedroom in a Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 303919 Located in the Governor's Mansion Historic District and SOMA, Apt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th St 4F
700 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365 FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
112 West 15th Street
112 West 15th Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1123 S Victory Street
1123 South Victory Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Renovated 2019: 1 Bdrm Apt in Downtown LR. Featuring a spacious private bedroom with an open concept living room/kitchen layout. Washer, Dryer and Microwave in unit. Water is PAID by Owner. Tenant pays electric and must maintain renters insurance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Garland
1116 Garland Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1618 sqft
Large kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, separate office. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpet in 1 bedroom and office. Alarm system. One year required, tenant pays all utilities, $40 application fee, $300 per pet for deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1817 Broadway
1817 Broadway Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
NEWLY renovated downtown apartment for lease! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a washer and dryer hookup. Brand new appliances. $800 deposit. $800/month rent plus utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th
700 East 9th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
691 sqft
Totally updated end unit! Incredible view's of the city! Granite countertops in the Kit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
815 Wright Avenue
815 Wright Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
760 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath duplex within walking distance of schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 E 6th Street
504 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Condo! One-level condo in lower level of Historic Caroline Building- Condo finished out in 2006 wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 Rivermarket
200 River Market Ave, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2408 sqft
Enjoy the vibrant downtown living with windows and balconies overlooking the river and skyline. Front row seat to amphitheater and walking distance to rivermarket, tons of restaurants and hot spots. Private parking , lobby and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
300 3rd, #706
300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
995 sqft
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2305 CUMBERLAND ST
2305 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$699
1146 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! This home was just freshened up and all repairs made. Beautiful hardwood floors! New appliances to be installed for the next tenant. Available for twelve month renewable lease. Don't miss this one
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Little Rock
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
508 South Valentine St.
508 South Valentine Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1725 sqft
508 S Valentine St., Little Rock AR 72205 - 3 or 4 bedroom 2ba near UAMS - Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Appianway St
717 Appianway Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Your Diamond In The Rock *Professionally Cleaned* - Property Id: 306238 Your home is located in an up and coming neighborhood of Capitol View - Stifft Station. With our total remodel now complete, its truly a Diamond in the Rough.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3506 West Capitol Avenue
3506 West Capitol Avenue, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Nice rental with great location in Central Little Rock. Quick access to freeway to get anywhere. Short drive to Kavanaugh Blvd shops and restaurants and Allsopp Park. Near UAMS and ACH. Stacked washer/dryer included in rental.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 Rice
101 Rice Street, Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$925
1662 sqft
Quaint and Nice 4 BR - 2 Bath or 3 BR with studio/bonus room in Capitol View! Directly across from Ark School for the Deaf on corner of Markham and Rice. Tall Ceilings and Hardwoods and lots of charm. Kitchen has island with gas stove.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3523 W W Capitol
3523 W Capitol Ave, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$930
862 sqft
Newly and beautifully remodeled home with an all new kitchen and bathroom with granite counter tops. All new hardware, stainless steal appliances, flooring, pantry, light fixtures, laundry, ceiling and wall painting.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
23 Whitmore Cir
23 Whitmore Circle, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
956 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2309 S Park St
2309 South Park Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Apply for Free! Applications are processed same day and an agent will be reaching out to you immediately upon approval. Apply for free here: https://forms.monday.com/forms/6ab3a990d37c8e1fa81cb3133056c02a