Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

"Welcome home to Olde Oak Apartments! Our community offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, nine-foot ceilings, fully-equipped kitchens, expansive walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, and built-in desks, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Go for a relaxing swim in our resort-style pool, unwind at our calming heated spa, or stay active at our well-equipped fitness center. We know you'll also love our relaxing picnic areas with barbecue grills, tranquil lake on the property, and inviting clubhouse with WiFi cafe. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home soon!"