spanish fort
66 Apartments for rent in Spanish Fort, AL📍
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom available mid-May. Fenced in yard, carport, storage shed with heating and cooling. Spectacular views of Mobile Bay. Please call/text for showing appointment!
1 Unit Available
31443 Buckingham Blvd
31443 Buckingham Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2065 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Spanish Fort Churchill Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
34308 Paisley Avenue
34308 Paisley Avenue, Spanish Fort, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1657 sqft
Live in this great rental home in Spanish Fort.
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fort
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1829 sqft
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and
1 Unit Available
206 Van Buren Street - 1
206 Van Buren St, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout.
1 Unit Available
31461 Hoot Owl Road
31461 Hoot Owl Rd, Loxley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2331 sqft
STONEBRIDGE SUBDIVISION - Great open floor plan with family room, double trey crowned ceilings. Large master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bath with separate shower and tub.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fort
$
15 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
31 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$659
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$953
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
106 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
$
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
$
North Industrial Area
124 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
1 Unit Available
27233 Bay Branch Dr.
27233 Bay Branch Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
3000 sqft
4/3 in Daphne - Large four bedroom three bath home in Bay Branch Estates. Large kitchen with breakfast area, separate dining room, master bedroom suite with attached office and a large fenced yard with two separate fenced areas.
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spanish Fort rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Spanish Fort area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spanish Fort from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Pascagoula, and Ferry Pass.