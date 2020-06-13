Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

90 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Berkleigh
Jackson Heights
Westhill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheldon
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Industrial Area
125 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jackson Heights
11 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Greenwich Hills
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$625
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6562 Airport Blvd
6562 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Milkhouse
1 Unit Available
6500 Audubon Sq N
6500 Audubon Square North, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2546 sqft
THIS IS ONE OF THE FINEST RENTALS HOMES YOU WILL FIND. LOADED WITH TONS OF AMENITIES. 18 +/- CEILINGS IN THE FAMILY ROOM WITH A COZY FIREPLACE AND HUGE WIDOWS TO KEEP IT OPEN AND BRIGHT, 9 FT THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
1201 OAK LANE DRIVE
1201 Oak Lane Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Hardwood and tile floors through-out. Formal dining room, living room and nice kitchen with pantry, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Good sized utility room, with extra storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
122 GLENWOOD STREET
122 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
NICE 2/1 APARTMENT LOCATED UPSTAIRS.FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, LAUNDRY ROOM LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. OFF STREET PARKING.CONVENIENT TO AREA SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN MOBILE. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
1462 GLORIADALE ROAD
1462 Gloriadale Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large room off the den that could be used for an office or game room. Nice patio in back of house with large fenced yard.

Median Rent in Mobile

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mobile is $793, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $966.
Studio
$788
1 Bed
$793
2 Beds
$966
3+ Beds
$1,260
City GuideMobile
Mobile, Alabama

Some would say that the South is a little more magical than the rest of the country. If a sense of history is what you're after, Mobile, Alabama is where it's at, y'all.

Mobile is a great place to set up house if you're aching for some sweet Southern charm and simultaneously craving a big cultural feel. With a population topping off at around 600,000 people, Mobile is big, but more manageable than cities such as Atlanta and New Orleans.

Mobile has all kinds of stuff going on: tons of museums ranging from fine art to battleships, restaurants with fish and crab fresh off the boat, sports and recreational facilities, and the world famous Gulf Coast Exploratorium, where you can pretend to perform open heart surgery on a plastic patient just like you've always dreamed. Are you looking for an apartment near a street where clowns will throw cookies at you? You are so lucky because Mobile is filled with secret mystic societies that ride by on floats and do exactly that! Mobile's mystic societies are responsible for balls and the annual Mardi Gras celebration. And no big deal, but Mardi Gras actually originated in Mobile, so you'll want to spend most of the year shaking your beads in preparation.

A popular area is Midtown Mobile, slightly to the northeast of downtown's hustle and bustle. The area is loved for its proximity to cultural institutions and beautifully maintained historic homes in styles ranging from ornate, colorful antebellum to sturdy Craftsman. Midtown Mobile is where to live if you're looking for mood and atmosphere. Many apartments are smaller and older, perched above colorful storefronts. There are a few apartment and condo communities in this area which will run a little steep in price, with one bedrooms at about $900 to three bedrooms at $1200.

If you prefer being in the thick of things, Downtown has a few condos with long or short term lease options available and studios starting at only $500! Downtown's Oakleigh district is quaint and filled with boutique businesses such as the famous confectionery shop Cream and Sugar.

West Mobile has recently experienced a population growth explosion manifesting as suburban sprawl. This area has a more suburban and open feeling than downtown, and here you will find the most modern apartment communities. Your price will vary greatly depending on the amenities you're looking for, but West Mobile is definitely cheaper than Midtown with one bedrooms that will run anywhere from $500-$800.

Whether you're looking for an apartment with southern charm or modern amenities you can be certain you've found a little jewel in the South. Enjoy sweet home Alabama!

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Mobile rents declined slightly over the past month

Mobile rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $793 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mobile, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Mobile, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Mobile.
    • While Mobile's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Mobile?
    In Mobile, the median rent is $788 for a studio, $793 for a 1-bedroom, $966 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,260 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mobile, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Mobile?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mobile include Berkleigh, Jackson Heights, and Westhill.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Mobile?
    Some of the colleges located in the Mobile area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Mobile?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mobile from include Biloxi, Pensacola, Daphne, Pascagoula, and Ferry Pass.

