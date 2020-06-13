90 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Mobile, Alabama

Some would say that the South is a little more magical than the rest of the country. If a sense of history is what you're after, Mobile, Alabama is where it's at, y'all.

Mobile is a great place to set up house if you're aching for some sweet Southern charm and simultaneously craving a big cultural feel. With a population topping off at around 600,000 people, Mobile is big, but more manageable than cities such as Atlanta and New Orleans.

Mobile has all kinds of stuff going on: tons of museums ranging from fine art to battleships, restaurants with fish and crab fresh off the boat, sports and recreational facilities, and the world famous Gulf Coast Exploratorium, where you can pretend to perform open heart surgery on a plastic patient just like you've always dreamed. Are you looking for an apartment near a street where clowns will throw cookies at you? You are so lucky because Mobile is filled with secret mystic societies that ride by on floats and do exactly that! Mobile's mystic societies are responsible for balls and the annual Mardi Gras celebration. And no big deal, but Mardi Gras actually originated in Mobile, so you'll want to spend most of the year shaking your beads in preparation.

A popular area is Midtown Mobile, slightly to the northeast of downtown's hustle and bustle. The area is loved for its proximity to cultural institutions and beautifully maintained historic homes in styles ranging from ornate, colorful antebellum to sturdy Craftsman. Midtown Mobile is where to live if you're looking for mood and atmosphere. Many apartments are smaller and older, perched above colorful storefronts. There are a few apartment and condo communities in this area which will run a little steep in price, with one bedrooms at about $900 to three bedrooms at $1200.

If you prefer being in the thick of things, Downtown has a few condos with long or short term lease options available and studios starting at only $500! Downtown's Oakleigh district is quaint and filled with boutique businesses such as the famous confectionery shop Cream and Sugar.

West Mobile has recently experienced a population growth explosion manifesting as suburban sprawl. This area has a more suburban and open feeling than downtown, and here you will find the most modern apartment communities. Your price will vary greatly depending on the amenities you're looking for, but West Mobile is definitely cheaper than Midtown with one bedrooms that will run anywhere from $500-$800.

Whether you're looking for an apartment with southern charm or modern amenities you can be certain you've found a little jewel in the South. Enjoy sweet home Alabama!