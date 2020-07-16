/
1 bedroom apartments
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
704 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
700 sqft
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288469 The property is located just seconds from the interstate in beautiful Saraland, Alabama.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
839 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated December 2 at 09:28 PM
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.
