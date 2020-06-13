/
/
saraland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
46 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599 La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can
Results within 5 miles of Saraland
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beau Terra
1 Unit Available
4157 Chambord Lane
4157 Chambord Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beau Terra 3/2 HCVP OK** - Beau Terra Subdivision, living room, dining area, kitchen includes stove, CHA, fenced backyard. Pets w/ fee Available 5/4/18 Appointment Only HCVP OK** (RLNE4024983)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
409 Orchard Street
409 Orchard Street, Satsuma, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
View a Guided Virtal Tour at https://youtu.be/AaSimwvOL0I Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with fenced in backyard. Two pets under 25 lbs each and over 1 year allowed with a $500 deposit per pet. Fresh full paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
North Industrial Area
124 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Jackson Heights
10 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Greenwich Hills
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$625
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
4118 Latimer Lane
4118 Latimer Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
4118 Latimer Ln. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with an attached carport. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
5450 Lusann Drive Available 07/15/20 UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
College Park
1 Unit Available
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cody
1 Unit Available
1259 Devander Dr
1259 Devander Drive East, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1259 Devander Drive Mobile Alabama 36608 - Three Bedroom and One Bath House. Central AC with gas heat, gas water heater, stove, refrigerator, ceramic and wood floors, house has rear fenced yard. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $750 Rent $750 Deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2778 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an acre lot in Bromley Woods. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Azalea
1 Unit Available
3963 Blakewood Drive West
3963 Blakewood Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1877 sqft
WON'T LAST LONG!!!!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN BLAKEWOOD ESTATES. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, BREAKFAST BAR, SOARING CEILINGS.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6562 Airport Blvd
6562 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Saraland, the median rent is $742 for a studio, $746 for a 1-bedroom, $910 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,186 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Saraland, check out our monthly Saraland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Saraland area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saraland from include Mobile, Daphne, Pascagoula, Fairhope, and Foley.