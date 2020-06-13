/
/
fairhope
Last updated June 13 2020
47 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
1 Unit Available
370 Azalea Street
370 Azalea Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Great house on double lot in downtown Fairhope - Property Id: 294845 An amazing home in Downtown Fairhope perfect for a young professional or couple.
1 Unit Available
416 South Section Street
416 South Section Street, Fairhope, AL
Studio
$1,200
FAIRHOPE COTTAGE - This home has Charm! Located minutes from Downtown Fairhope, you're in walking distance from all Fairhope has to offer. You're also only 4 or 5 minutes from the Fairhope Pier.
1 Unit Available
202 Shepherds Loop
202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al...
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.
1 Unit Available
113 Easton Cir.
113 Easton Circle, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3175 sqft
113 Easton Cir. Available 07/16/20 Rock Creek 4 Bedroom home - Beautiful home in Rock Creek! Custom kitchen with stainless and Center Island. Butler's pantry and glazed cabinetry. Breakfast bar and separate formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
321 Lennox Square
321 Lennox Square, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2520 sqft
Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash.
1 Unit Available
371 S Church Street
371 South Church Street, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2178 sqft
This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
149 Cypress Lane
149 Cypress Lane, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath in the Spring Lake Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
320 Volanta Avenue
320 Volanta Avenue, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1189 sqft
Two bedroom 2 bathroom condo near the Fairhope Yacht Club.
1 Unit Available
158 Shepherds Loop
158 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1804 sqft
This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1804 square feet of living is the perfect rental!
1 Unit Available
499 Oak Street
499 Oak Street, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Live in a new community that is very family oriented and safe at Grandview Estates! Walk into an extra large living room with laminated vinyl plank luxury flooring.
1 Unit Available
#13 102 Courthouse Drive
102 Courthouse Dr, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
New Orleans Courtyard Condo for lease. This 2/2 offers has a beautiful kitchen with Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, and a Washer and Dryer. It is offered for a 6 month lease either furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
60 Mershon Street
60 Mershon St, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
806 sqft
Cute Fairhope cottage rental. There is one bedroom and one bathroom, but an additional room that could be used as a bedroom but does not have a closet. Cute as a button with hardwood floors and resent updates.
Results within 1 mile of Fairhope
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
31 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$659
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$953
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
106 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fairhope rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Fairhope area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairhope from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Pascagoula, and Ferry Pass.