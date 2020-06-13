32 Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5848881)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2
435 East Canal Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2 Available 06/15/20 Southern Breeze #2 - Southern Breeze is a low density, 8-unit complex conveniently located on Canal Drive. Unit features open living room and kitchen.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Lagoon Drive
75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
75 Lagoon Drive Available 06/15/20 3BR/2BA FURNISHED HOME - 75 Lagoon Drive, Gulf Shores, AL - Beautiful Furnished 3BR home sits directly on the Golf Course in the exclusive gated community of The Peninsula! Home features custom cabinets, wood

1 of 72

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2201 West 1st Street - Centennial Bank - Second Floor Second Floor
2201 West 1st Street, Gulf Shores, AL
Studio
$3,600
5400 sqft
5,400sf Office Space in the heart of Gulf Shores! - Fully furnished office in the heart of Gulf Shores! 8+ offices, a full kitchen, boardroom, reception area, storage, and more.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
349 west 23 ave
349 West 23rd Avenue, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
heart of gulf shores - Property Id: 104910 1 block south of canal 1.5 mi to the gulf of mexico boat launch half mile bike walk great neighbor hood pets allowed with a fee non smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Shores

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102 Available 06/15/20 Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Shores
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17129 Lanier Blvd
17129 Lanier Blvd, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1787 sqft
Brand new, never lived in, 4 bedroom 2 bath rental home Located in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision in Foley.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26858 Martinique Dr
26858 Martinique Drive, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3052 sqft
This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3865 Chesterfield Lane
3865 Chesterfield Ln, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Receive half off your first month's rent with a 12 month lease! Our largest floor plan boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and ample storage throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Shores

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
902 N Hickory St
902 North Hickory Street, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2100 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 bath, completely remodeled. - Property Id: 292559 Very nice rancher, completely remodeled, all new appliances, on .7 acre lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 South Cypress
203 S Cypress St, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2BR/1.5 BATH DUPLEX UNIT - 203 South Cypress, Foley, AL - Great 2 bedroom duplex unit in the heart of Foley. No pets allowed, no smoking, $40.00 app fee per adult 19 and older. All applicants must apply at www.exitlongtermrentals.com.

Median Rent in Gulf Shores

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gulf Shores is $863, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $995.
Studio
$822
1 Bed
$863
2 Beds
$995
3+ Beds
$1,449
City GuideGulf Shores
To live in Gulf Shores is to live near the Gulf of Mexico. "I vote we go to the Gulf of Mexico...Palm trees call me, oh that's the place I want to be. Down where the southern breezes blow. On the Gulf of Mexico" (Alabama, 'Gulf of Mexico').

Gulf Shores appears to be a sleepy beach town upon first glance, but just as you dip your feet in the ocean, you get stung -- by a giant jellyfish! Okay, they're not gigantic, but learning to avoid them is an important skill to acquire if you plan on swimming in the ocean. Gulf Shores is home to 9,741 people, and it is decidedly a beach city. There is no getting around this fact. Get used to the sand under your feet and the sea breeze at your back. A lot of places claim to have a golden coast, and for many that's arguably true. The Gulf Shores just states it has a big beach. There's no arguing that. The beach here is big. And there is gold to be found, so long as you bring a high-tech metal detector.

Moving to Gulf Shores

Palm trees give off a calm impression. You may get the sensation that every facet of life in Gulf Shores is worry-free. It's all cool on most days. Something you have to do can always be put off for tomorrow. However, you have to remember a jellyfish will occasionally sting you without warning. There are aspects of the housing market you must be ready to face. Otherwise, you will get stung, and it will be much worse than an actual jellyfish sting. Okay, it most likely won't be that terrible, but you get the picture.

No Type of Housing Dominates

To state the facts: just under one third of homes in Gulf Shores are detached one-unit houses, and just over one third of homes are apartments or condos within structures of 20 or more housing units. You have the option to live in a house, apartment or mobile home. You could even live on a yacht if you wanted. The cool thing is that all different types of rental properties in Gulf Shores are widely available, from houses near Little Lagoon to apartments overlooking Pelican Bay. It's like buying seafood at Fresh Market Seafood here; they undoubtedly have what you want, and it's in abundance. Feast!

Oh, How the Market Fluctuates!

People descend on the Gulf Shores from April through September. It is during this part of the year that openings in the Gulf Shores vanish. If you don't want to compete with the massive flock for condo rentals, this is not the time to migrate here. About 46 percent of the city rents, and a lot of that is short-term leasing during this time of year. It's so busy even the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo take notice. The best advice is to listen to the birds. Don't come flying down here during the summer; wait for the fall or winter and then begin your descent. You'll discover that renting an apartment in December is hassle-free. You'll have an extensive list of choices, Realtors and landlords ready to cater to you, and more reasonable prices. If your personal situation requires that you move in the summer, then you have no choice. You probably won't have as many selections, but you'll get something satisfactory. It just might not be beside the beach, which means no feeding the seagulls. Don't you want to feed the seagulls?

Give Yourself Enough Time

This goes hand in hand with the trend mentioned above. During peak season (April to September), expect it to take two to four weeks to handle everything. Do your research beforehand and be quick to make a decision on a place. For example, if you fancy a one-bedroom apartment at Peppertree Apartments on Boddie Lane, make it clear you want the place and reserve it that day. If you think it over while sunbathing, it could be snatched by another ambitious renter. During slow season (October to March), you can find something and get everything situated in just a few days, depending on how picky you are. You can even sunbathe on it if that's what you need to do.

Tips and Warnings

Location can be a blessing and a curse. Situated in the Gulf of Mexico, hurricanes and heavy storms do occur. Don't panic. Bad storms seldom happen, but it's best to be ready. Regardless of where you reside in Gulf Shores, you should have an emergency preparedness kit. You have to be ready to get out if something disastrous is about to strike. Before renting a place, you should inquire with the landlord or staff about the structural quality of the housing unit. Things such as the condition of the roofing, strength of garage doors and how well doors and windows seal should all be covered. Heavy rain can cause flooding in some mobile homes, duplexes and houses. You want to make sure the home doesn't leak, as water can damage your furniture, floors and valuables. Spots near the various bays in town, for instance, are particularly vulnerable. Due to this, purchasing a renters insurance policy that covers natural disaster damages is important. It is also very possible that your landlord may require you to purchase such protection.

Closing the Deal

Individual landlords want to see proof you can afford rent along with the first month's rent and deposit. Additionally, you may be responsible for Realtor expenses and purchasing insurance. Managed complexes are a little more thorough. On top of those things, they will ask for an application, residence history, and references from former landlords or management staff. Also, places in Gulf Shores vary on what utilities are included, so ask about that.

Gulf Shores Neighborhoods

No matter where you live, the beach will be close, but how close do you want to be? Do you want to step out onto the pristine sand or do you want something more inland? You can even get something near Shelby Lakes. That way, you could tell people you live beside a lake that's beside the sea!

Craft Farms: This is the most inland area of town. There's a lot of housing, from houses to one-bedroom apartments for rent. The Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a wonderful shopping destination. Craft Farms Golf Course and Jack Edwards National Airport are also here.

City Center: This neighborhood is close to the water and thus close to the action. Great restaurants such as Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar, West Beach Grille and Bahama Bob's Beach Side Cafe line the area. Surf, fish, boat and live it up. The Hangout Music Festival is also hosted here.

Fort Morgan: Water surrounds this neighborhood, which is a peninsula. Fort Morgan is the most historic landmark in Gulf Shores. Other notable highlights include Kiva Dunes and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge.

Living in Gulf Shores

A few weeks here and you will see a myriad of ways to get around. Personal cars dominate the roads, but biking is easy within town. If you live near the city center, you'll find walking to destinations like the Waterville USA shopping center rather easy. If you head to the beach, you'll see boats, surfboards and jet skis taking on the Gulf waters. Even the name indicates that Gulf Shores is a beach town, and that's not going to change. The way to enjoy your time here is to ride the waves, both figuratively and literally. Sure, a jellyfish may pop out and snap you every once in a while, but altogether, the water feels quite nice. The sand does too. Sit back and bask in all the glory. The town may appear sleepy at certain times, but that's just the picturesque, seductive surface. Gulf Shores offers the nightlife and dining at venues such as the Pink Pony Pub, Nolan's Restaurant and Lounge and Mudbugs Pub and Club. It has the scenery, parks and golfing, and it has a variety of housing options. What more could you want?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gulf Shores?
In Gulf Shores, the median rent is $822 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $995 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,449 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gulf Shores, check out our monthly Gulf Shores Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gulf Shores?
Some of the colleges located in the Gulf Shores area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gulf Shores?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gulf Shores from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Pascagoula, and Ferry Pass.

