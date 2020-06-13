32 Apartments for rent in Gulf Shores, AL

Moving to Gulf Shores

Palm trees give off a calm impression. You may get the sensation that every facet of life in Gulf Shores is worry-free. It's all cool on most days. Something you have to do can always be put off for tomorrow. However, you have to remember a jellyfish will occasionally sting you without warning. There are aspects of the housing market you must be ready to face. Otherwise, you will get stung, and it will be much worse than an actual jellyfish sting. Okay, it most likely won't be that terrible, but you get the picture.

No Type of Housing Dominates

To state the facts: just under one third of homes in Gulf Shores are detached one-unit houses, and just over one third of homes are apartments or condos within structures of 20 or more housing units. You have the option to live in a house, apartment or mobile home. You could even live on a yacht if you wanted. The cool thing is that all different types of rental properties in Gulf Shores are widely available, from houses near Little Lagoon to apartments overlooking Pelican Bay. It's like buying seafood at Fresh Market Seafood here; they undoubtedly have what you want, and it's in abundance. Feast!

Oh, How the Market Fluctuates!

People descend on the Gulf Shores from April through September. It is during this part of the year that openings in the Gulf Shores vanish. If you don't want to compete with the massive flock for condo rentals, this is not the time to migrate here. About 46 percent of the city rents, and a lot of that is short-term leasing during this time of year. It's so busy even the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo take notice. The best advice is to listen to the birds. Don't come flying down here during the summer; wait for the fall or winter and then begin your descent. You'll discover that renting an apartment in December is hassle-free. You'll have an extensive list of choices, Realtors and landlords ready to cater to you, and more reasonable prices. If your personal situation requires that you move in the summer, then you have no choice. You probably won't have as many selections, but you'll get something satisfactory. It just might not be beside the beach, which means no feeding the seagulls. Don't you want to feed the seagulls?

Give Yourself Enough Time

This goes hand in hand with the trend mentioned above. During peak season (April to September), expect it to take two to four weeks to handle everything. Do your research beforehand and be quick to make a decision on a place. For example, if you fancy a one-bedroom apartment at Peppertree Apartments on Boddie Lane, make it clear you want the place and reserve it that day. If you think it over while sunbathing, it could be snatched by another ambitious renter. During slow season (October to March), you can find something and get everything situated in just a few days, depending on how picky you are. You can even sunbathe on it if that's what you need to do.

Tips and Warnings

Location can be a blessing and a curse. Situated in the Gulf of Mexico, hurricanes and heavy storms do occur. Don't panic. Bad storms seldom happen, but it's best to be ready. Regardless of where you reside in Gulf Shores, you should have an emergency preparedness kit. You have to be ready to get out if something disastrous is about to strike. Before renting a place, you should inquire with the landlord or staff about the structural quality of the housing unit. Things such as the condition of the roofing, strength of garage doors and how well doors and windows seal should all be covered. Heavy rain can cause flooding in some mobile homes, duplexes and houses. You want to make sure the home doesn't leak, as water can damage your furniture, floors and valuables. Spots near the various bays in town, for instance, are particularly vulnerable. Due to this, purchasing a renters insurance policy that covers natural disaster damages is important. It is also very possible that your landlord may require you to purchase such protection.

Closing the Deal

Individual landlords want to see proof you can afford rent along with the first month's rent and deposit. Additionally, you may be responsible for Realtor expenses and purchasing insurance. Managed complexes are a little more thorough. On top of those things, they will ask for an application, residence history, and references from former landlords or management staff. Also, places in Gulf Shores vary on what utilities are included, so ask about that.