apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288469 The property is located just seconds from the interstate in beautiful Saraland, Alabama.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
109 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
12 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$708
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
2806 RALSTON ROAD
2806 Ralston Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
Cutest Midtown remodeled cottage available for rent August 11, 2020! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is just under 1000 sqft, & received a big facelift 1 yr ago: New bathroom and kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Garland
6529 Kings Branch Drive North
6529 Kings Branch Dr N, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2583 sqft
Hot Deal!!! 2017 build home located at the end of a beautiful cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7141 Cannonball Circle
7141 Cannon Ball Cir, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2535 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Custom Built Traditional on 3 acre Estate Lot - Property Id: 316480 Custom Built Traditional on a 3 acre equestrian lot in a gated community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2535 sq. ft. of living and 515 sq. ft. Double garage.
