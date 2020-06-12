/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1110 sqft
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599 La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$882
1081 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Jackson Heights
11 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Westhill
1 Unit Available
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Carlen
1 Unit Available
122 GLENWOOD STREET
122 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
NICE 2/1 APARTMENT LOCATED UPSTAIRS.FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, LAUNDRY ROOM LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. OFF STREET PARKING.CONVENIENT TO AREA SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN MOBILE. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Georgia Avenue
1 Unit Available
961 OLD SHELL ROAD
961 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath downtown in tri-plex unit. All kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
912 McCay Avenue - 1
912 Mccay Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1216 sqft
Are you looking for something different than apartment living? Then come and enjoy living in this wonderful duplex which is close to everything...shopping, eateries, USA campus and easy access to everywhere else you may want to go.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
