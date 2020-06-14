Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saraland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
1 of 30

1 of 30

24 Units Available
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
1 of 23

1 of 23

13 Units Available
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$886
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
1 of 9

1 of 9

5 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
1 of 25

1 of 25

123 Units Available
$
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Cody
1 Unit Available
1259 Devander Dr
1259 Devander Drive East, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1259 Devander Drive Mobile Alabama 36608 - Three Bedroom and One Bath House. Central AC with gas heat, gas water heater, stove, refrigerator, ceramic and wood floors, house has rear fenced yard. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $750 Rent $750 Deposit.

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5258 Longwood Place
5258 Longwood Place, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1246 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath cute little home in Country Club Village. Quaint home with hardwood floors, fireplace (decoration only) and kitchen appliances included.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
70 Monterey St North
70 North Monterey Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
1900's Historic Tudor on Midtown's exclusive North Monterey Street. Lawn maintenance and neighborhood dues are included in the rent. North Monterey Street is known for its street parties and is a close knit family neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Saraland, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saraland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

