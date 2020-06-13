Apartment List
/
AL
/
daphne
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL

📍
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
31 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$659
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$953
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
106 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1829 sqft
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
32028 Calder Ct
32028 Calder Ct, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath open and split design home packed with special features around every corner! 3CM slab granite counter tops with under-mount sinks in kitchen and baths, SS appliance package (range, dishwasher and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
206 Van Buren Street - 1
206 Van Buren St, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
260 Montclair Loop
260 Montclair Loop, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home on Montclair Loop in Lake Forest Subdivision in Daphne. Attached carport, large kitchen, living room, nice sized bedrooms and baths.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
8785 Bainbridge Drive
8785 Bainbridge Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1804 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8785 Bainbridge Drive in Daphne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Daphne
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom available mid-May. Fenced in yard, carport, storage shed with heating and cooling. Spectacular views of Mobile Bay. Please call/text for showing appointment!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Easton Cir.
113 Easton Circle, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3175 sqft
113 Easton Cir. Available 07/16/20 Rock Creek 4 Bedroom home - Beautiful home in Rock Creek! Custom kitchen with stainless and Center Island. Butler's pantry and glazed cabinetry. Breakfast bar and separate formal dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2560 sqft
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.
Results within 5 miles of Daphne
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.

Median Rent in Daphne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Daphne is $1,255, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,447.
Studio
$1,196
1 Bed
$1,255
2 Beds
$1,447
3+ Beds
$2,107
City GuideDaphne
Daphne, AL is home to Jeremy Clark, famous NFL player for the New York Giants. Ready? Hut...hut...be impressed!

Daphne is a small, Southern, charming suburb of Mobile – one of Alabama’s biggest cities. It’s nestled between coast and hills, so its scenery is beautiful – though don’t expect any particularly good hiking here, since no part of the town exceeds 150 feet above sea level. There are about 20,000 people living in Daphne, and most of them are families, who have opted to live the quiet suburban life rather than the more hectic life of Mobile (though it’s hard to call Mobile-living “city-living,” since it’s a pretty small country town itself). If you’re looking for somewhere to move where you’ll know all your neighbors and not be able to go to the grocery store without having to say hi at to at least 3 people you know – Daphne’s the place for you. It’s friendly, family-oriented, safe and very affordable, compared to the rest of the country.

Moving to Daphne

If you want to move to Daphne, there are some things you should prepare off the bat in case you find a home you like. Gather the appropriate documents you’ll need to apply for an apartment, like your ID, tax returns, bank statement, proof of employment, references from former landlords, and enough money for security deposits and broker’s fees.

If you’re looking for a single-family home in Daphne you’ll be in luck, since the town is dominated by them – nearly 70 percent of homes there are single family homes. There are, however, nearly 25 percent rental places in the town, so there is a good selection of places if you’re not ready to put down roots. Rent is way below the national average here, so it’s a good spot to choose if you are looking to save a little money.

Living in Daphne

Living it Daphne offers a unique experience because of its quintessential country town feel but also it’s bayside location. Daphne is a jubilee town, which means that every so often a ton of shellfish – including crab, shrimp, mussels are more wash up on the bay – which allows residents to rush and collect the all-you-can-eat feast. If seafood’s not your thing, fear not – there’s more to do in Daphne that eat fish. There are six highly-touted public parks offering a ton of sports complexes, picnic facilities, and bird-watching spots. There’s also a good public school system, several private schools, as well as two higher education institutions – the United States Sports Academy and Huntingdon College. Have a car in Daphne and you can zip into Mobile whenever you’re looking for some more exciting fun – then, when you’re home in Daphne, you can soak up all that slow Southern-living has to offer.

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Daphne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Daphne rents declined slightly over the past month

Daphne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Daphne stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Daphne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Daphne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Daphne

    As rents have increased moderately in Daphne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Daphne is less affordable for renters.

    • Daphne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.6% increase in Daphne.
    • While Daphne's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Daphne than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Daphne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Daphne?
    In Daphne, the median rent is $1,196 for a studio, $1,255 for a 1-bedroom, $1,447 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,107 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Daphne, check out our monthly Daphne Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Daphne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Daphne area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Daphne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Daphne from include Mobile, Pensacola, Pascagoula, Ferry Pass, and Fairhope.

    Similar Pages

    Daphne 1 BedroomsDaphne 2 Bedrooms
    Daphne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaphne Apartments with Parking
    Daphne Dog Friendly Apartments