51 Apartments for rent in Daphne, AL📍
Daphne is a small, Southern, charming suburb of Mobile – one of Alabama’s biggest cities. It’s nestled between coast and hills, so its scenery is beautiful – though don’t expect any particularly good hiking here, since no part of the town exceeds 150 feet above sea level. There are about 20,000 people living in Daphne, and most of them are families, who have opted to live the quiet suburban life rather than the more hectic life of Mobile (though it’s hard to call Mobile-living “city-living,” since it’s a pretty small country town itself). If you’re looking for somewhere to move where you’ll know all your neighbors and not be able to go to the grocery store without having to say hi at to at least 3 people you know – Daphne’s the place for you. It’s friendly, family-oriented, safe and very affordable, compared to the rest of the country.
If you want to move to Daphne, there are some things you should prepare off the bat in case you find a home you like. Gather the appropriate documents you’ll need to apply for an apartment, like your ID, tax returns, bank statement, proof of employment, references from former landlords, and enough money for security deposits and broker’s fees.
If you’re looking for a single-family home in Daphne you’ll be in luck, since the town is dominated by them – nearly 70 percent of homes there are single family homes. There are, however, nearly 25 percent rental places in the town, so there is a good selection of places if you’re not ready to put down roots. Rent is way below the national average here, so it’s a good spot to choose if you are looking to save a little money.
Living it Daphne offers a unique experience because of its quintessential country town feel but also it’s bayside location. Daphne is a jubilee town, which means that every so often a ton of shellfish – including crab, shrimp, mussels are more wash up on the bay – which allows residents to rush and collect the all-you-can-eat feast. If seafood’s not your thing, fear not – there’s more to do in Daphne that eat fish. There are six highly-touted public parks offering a ton of sports complexes, picnic facilities, and bird-watching spots. There’s also a good public school system, several private schools, as well as two higher education institutions – the United States Sports Academy and Huntingdon College. Have a car in Daphne and you can zip into Mobile whenever you’re looking for some more exciting fun – then, when you’re home in Daphne, you can soak up all that slow Southern-living has to offer.
June 2020 Daphne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Daphne Rent Report. Daphne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Daphne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Daphne rents declined slightly over the past month
Daphne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Daphne stand at $1,256 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Daphne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Alabama
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Daphne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
- Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Daphne
As rents have increased moderately in Daphne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Daphne is less affordable for renters.
- Daphne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.6% increase in Daphne.
- While Daphne's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Daphne than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Daphne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.