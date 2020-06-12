/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1110 sqft
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599 La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$882
1081 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Industrial Area
127 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jackson Heights
12 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
912 McCay Avenue - 1
912 Mccay Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1216 sqft
Are you looking for something different than apartment living? Then come and enjoy living in this wonderful duplex which is close to everything...shopping, eateries, USA campus and easy access to everywhere else you may want to go.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
