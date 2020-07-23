/
mobile county
106 Apartments for rent in Mobile County, AL📍
6 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$956
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
106 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
12 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
8 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown 250
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
15 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$886
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
14 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
7 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$759
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
5 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$659
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
16 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
12 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
2 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
5 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
1 Unit Available
Carlen
100 GLENWOOD STREET
100 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins.
1 Unit Available
Redstone
2900 Lakeside Dr
2900 Lakeside Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1344 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 Unit Available
Beau Terra
4832 Scarborough Cir
4832 Scarborough Circle, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1918 sqft
4832 Scarborough Cir Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
Overton
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6516-sugar-pointe-ct-mobile-al/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5955186)
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288495 YOUR KEY TO LUXURY Located in beautiful Saraland, La Maison is only minutes from downtown Mobile and fifteen miles from the regional Airbus terminal.
1 Unit Available
Westmont
4965 Quimby Drive
4965 Quimby Drive, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly Updated 3/2 All Appliances - Brick home, living room, dining area, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, laminate and tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans, large yard. No Pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936115)
1 Unit Available
Baker
1159 Seven Hills Curve
1159 Seven Hills Curv, Mobile County, AL
Studio
$900
1159 Seven Hills Curve Available 08/20/20 Great Location! - Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home convenient to shopping and restaurants in West Mobile. All new appliances including stainless steel stove and new countertops.
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mobile County area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
