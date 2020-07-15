17 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL with garages

Apartment List
Saraland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288469 The property is located just seconds from the interstate in beautiful Saraland, Alabama.

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
456 Scott Drive
456 Scott Dr, Saraland, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1301 sqft
Great home located in Saraland. Convenient to Shopping, desired Saraland Schools, & Highway 43. Home is in great shape and in high demand.
Results within 1 mile of Saraland

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5509 DARRING STREET
5509 Darring St, Satsuma, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1416 sqft
3 bed 1 bath, large living/dining area, kitchen, den, carport 20x24, 2 car garage/workshop area, concrete parking slab on left side of house, nice lot located in satsuma.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
12 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
404 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
404 University Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
Just a walk across the street to South Alabama. Single attached carport and fenced yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Airmont
3858 HILLCREST LANE
3858 Hillcrest Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Cute house in nice neighborhood off of Azalea and Cottage Hill Rd. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. Great size back yard with beautiful trees. Single attached carport.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6417 ZEIGLER BOULEVARD
6417 Zeigler Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Lovely home with hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Blinds throughout home. All appliances in kitchen including built-in microwave. Pantry and nice white cabinets. Double closet in master bedroom.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2778 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an 1ACRE lot in BROMLEY WOODS. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baltimore
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$845
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Fire Tower
3580 Eric Drive
3580 Eric Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1671 sqft
Beautiful brick home located in the heart of Semmes! This home features a large open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
8260 Woodland Hills Dr N
8260 Woodland Hills Drive North, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1642 sqft
8260 Woodland Hills Dr N Available 07/30/20 Semmes 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, close to Coast Guard Base - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the Semmes District, Wood floors through out and ceramic in the Baths and Laundry. Double Garage, Large fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Saraland, AL

Saraland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

