Last updated June 13 2020

26 Apartments for rent in Saraland, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Olde Oak

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Saraland
Berkleigh

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Berkleigh
12 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Industrial Area
125 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Greenwich Hills
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$625
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2778 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an acre lot in Bromley Woods. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.

Azalea

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Azalea
1 Unit Available
3963 Blakewood Drive West
3963 Blakewood Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1877 sqft
WON'T LAST LONG!!!!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN BLAKEWOOD ESTATES. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, BREAKFAST BAR, SOARING CEILINGS.

Richelieu

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6562 Airport Blvd
6562 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1904 sqft
GREAT HOME IN THE PERFECT LOCATION. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. LARGE 3/2 WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. LARGE PATIO. LARGE YARD. REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL HAS HOOK UPS.

Baltimore

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
College Park
1 Unit Available
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.

Parkhill

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
1201 OAK LANE DRIVE
1201 Oak Lane Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Hardwood and tile floors through-out. Formal dining room, living room and nice kitchen with pantry, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Good sized utility room, with extra storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jackson Heights
1 Unit Available
1462 GLORIADALE ROAD
1462 Gloriadale Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large room off the den that could be used for an office or game room. Nice patio in back of house with large fenced yard.

Richelieu

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
270 HILLCREST ROAD
270 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a wonderful 2/2.5 town home. Downstairs is a nice kitchen with refrigerator, a breakfast bar, dining space, and living space. Out back you will find an enclosed porch that is wonderful for all times of the year.

Berkleigh

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Berkleigh
1 Unit Available
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
College Park
1 Unit Available
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park
1 Unit Available
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.

Maysville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maysville
1 Unit Available
454 S. Ann St.
454 South Ann Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom 3 bath in Mobile!! - Beautiful, Huge 4 Bedroom 3 Bath house on South Ann St in Mobile. Older, restored, charming house with tons of great features! Screened in porch off the Master suite.

Parkhill

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
5450 Lusann Drive Available 07/15/20 UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a

Baltimore

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.

Parkhill

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.

Richelieu

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Richelieu
1 Unit Available
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Saraland, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Saraland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

