3300 Cross Ridge Road

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314305
A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,369 square feet
--Great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling
-- Brand new stainless steel appliances
--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout
--Spcious master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet
--Pet friendly
This property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
|Amenities: Carpet,Dishwasher,Freshly Painted,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring
