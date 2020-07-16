3300 Cross Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314305



A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,369 square feet

--Great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling

-- Brand new stainless steel appliances

--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout

--Spcious master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.