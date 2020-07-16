All apartments in Montgomery
3300 Cross Ridge Road
Last updated June 17 2020

3300 Cross Ridge Road

3300 Cross Ridge Road · (205) 346-7986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Cross Ridge Road, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$940

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1314305

A charming ranch in Montgomery! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,369 square feet
--Great room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling
-- Brand new stainless steel appliances
--Freshly painted with new flooring throughout
--Spcious master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closet
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Carpet,Dishwasher,Freshly Painted,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have any available units?
3300 Cross Ridge Road has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have?
Some of 3300 Cross Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Cross Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Cross Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Cross Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Cross Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 3300 Cross Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Cross Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 3300 Cross Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3300 Cross Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Cross Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Cross Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
