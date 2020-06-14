Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:57 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mobile renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$886
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Milkhouse
1 Unit Available
6312 HERITAGE TRACE DRIVE
6312 Heritage Trace Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1744 sqft
Very nice brick home in Heritage Hills with some fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, and large family room with fireplace. No smokers, pets or Section 8.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
2453 Taylor Ave.
2453 Taylor Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
ADORABLE MIDTOWN COTTAGE! - Convenient! Cute! This is a charming 2 bedroom two bath Mid-Town Cottage. Both bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors, the rest of the home has neutral toned ceramic tile.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
6028 Sussex Drive
6028 Sussex Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
6028 Sussex Dr - Move in ready townhouse, covered parking, close to the USA campus. 1,705 square feet, family room and dining area, kitchen, includes all appliances. Split brick, laminate & hardwood flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cody
1 Unit Available
1259 Devander Dr
1259 Devander Drive East, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
1259 Devander Drive Mobile Alabama 36608 - Three Bedroom and One Bath House. Central AC with gas heat, gas water heater, stove, refrigerator, ceramic and wood floors, house has rear fenced yard. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $750 Rent $750 Deposit.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
1111 Heustis Street
1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5258 Longwood Place
5258 Longwood Place, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1246 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath cute little home in Country Club Village. Quaint home with hardwood floors, fireplace (decoration only) and kitchen appliances included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
70 Monterey St North
70 North Monterey Street, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2500 sqft
1900's Historic Tudor on Midtown's exclusive North Monterey Street. Lawn maintenance and neighborhood dues are included in the rent. North Monterey Street is known for its street parties and is a close knit family neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheldon
1 Unit Available
746 Willow Springs Drive
746 Willow Springs Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1577 sqft
746 Willow Springs Drive Available 07/05/20 RECENTLY UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath move in ready rental in sought after West Mobile! New hardwood flooring in living areas and all new fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Mobile

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scenic Hill
1 Unit Available
9640 Sunview Drive
9640 Sunview Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1709 sqft
Semmes 3/2 Fenced Yard - Living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, den, carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring, garage, covered back porch, large fenced yard, all electric. No Pets. (RLNE2085716)
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13631 Catahoula Drive South
13631 Catahoula Dr S, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1258 sqft
- 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the desirable Copeland Island neighborhood. The kitchen is to include an electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mobile, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mobile renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

