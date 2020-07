Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room cats allowed parking concierge internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving trash valet valet service

Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL. We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with everything you need to live a hassle-free lifestyle – open concept kitchen designs, dual master suite floor plans, black Frigidaire appliances and granite-inspired countertops. Retreat at Schillinger features some of the area’s best amenities including a newly redesigned pool and sundeck, renovated fitness center, dog park and outdoor entertaining spaces.



Our unbeatable location delivers it all for working professionals and families alike – a relaxed oasis just a short drive to the Gulf Coast beaches, the USS Alabama, as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment options. Start the journey to exceptional living at Retreat at Schillinger!