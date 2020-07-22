/
pea ridge
72 Apartments for rent in Pea Ridge, FL📍
Berry Place
5587 Chantilly Circle
5587 Chantilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1631 sqft
5587 Chantilly Circle Available 08/21/20 Like New Home In Chantilly - Very Convenient to Shopping and Interstate - Cute home that has been recently renovated with new tile and wood laminate flooring.
Berry Place
4439 LILLY CIR
4439 Lilly Circle, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1536 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED THIS 3BR/2BA CUL DE SAC HOME ON A LARGE, FENCED LOT IS BEING PREPARED NOW FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN. EASY ACCESS TO AVALON BLVD/I10 AND HWY 90. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
4668 CYRIL DR
4668 Cyril Drive, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 sqft
Home totally renovated 2018, 1/2 wall between Dining & Great Room with Bar Added. New tile in Great room & bedrooms. Huge great room with fireplace, closet, wall of windows so its light and bright.
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Berry Place
4716 FRANCES ST
4716 Frances Street, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
Newer Kitchen and laundry room floor in a very nice Brick home on a Nice Corner Lot, Privacy Fence, Two Car Garage and Alarm System in place.
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Pea Ridge
4479 Fort Sumter Rd
4479 Fort Sumter Road, Bagdad, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2380 sqft
Ventura Estates, 4/3 , 2380 sq.ft - This beautiful 4/3 home has so much to offer with tile in all the wet areas and vinyl plank flooring in the common areas. A large open family room, dining room and a bonus room.
6896 Kapok Dr
6896 Kapok Drive, Bagdad, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
948 sqft
6896 Kapok Dr Available 08/03/20 Quaint Duplex Right Off Interstate - This home is nestled among the trees and located just minutes from town and Interstate.
Berry Place
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2540 sqft
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.
4297 Winners Gait Cir
4297 Winners Gait Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2616 sqft
4297 Winners Gait Cir Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Winners Gait - Welcome to this wonderful home in the desirable Winners Gait Subdivision! As you enter the home, you are greeted by two large rooms on either size, perfect for dining,
5533 Birch Street
5533 Birch Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
5533 Birch Street Available 08/01/20 Milton - Oakhurst - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom - What a great location in Milton just blocks away from Milton High School. This newly renovated property is 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
6288 Mohawk Trl
6288 Mohawk Trail, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1214 sqft
6288 Mohawk Trl Available 08/21/20 Charming 3 Bedroom - Large Lot - View in 3D (https://my.matterport.
9095 Irongate Blvd.
9095 Iron Gate Blvd, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
9095 Irongate Blvd.
Berry Place
5432 Turbine Way
5432 Turbine Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2300 sqft
Walking Distance to Dixon Elem and Sims Middle - Take advantage of this great 4 bedroom PLUS Formal Dining Room/ 2 Bathroom with nearly 2300 sq ft in Pace Mill Creek.
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd
5856 Magnolia Bend Boulevard, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1682 sqft
5856 Magnolia Bend Blvd Available 07/28/20 Milton 2 story, 3/2.5, 1633 sq.ft. - Take advantage of this 1633 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the new subdivision of Magnolia Bend.
4765 Ribault Lane
4765 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1501 sqft
4765 Ribault Lane Available 07/24/20 - Available Now! All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Jaimees' Ridge near Hwy 90, Avalon. Home is light, open with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring in common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.
9095 IRON GATE BLVD
9095 Iron Gate Boulevard, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Cottonwood is perfect for those looking to be near great, weekly shopping while also having the peace of a private neighborhood.
4964 W SPENCER FIELD RD
4964 West Spencer Field Road, Pace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
925 sqft
Vinyl sided, one story 2 bedroom apartment in Pace! Located off West Spencer Field Rd. in the heart of Pace. This desired location is near schools and shopping! Tiled floors throughout with no carpet.
Berry Place
5597 SHOOTING STAR CT
5597 Shooting Star Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home? This 4 bedroom home located in the Bon View subdivision is just the spot.
6971 HOLLAND RD
6971 Holland Road, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$795
864 sqft
Cottage home on over an acre! Convenient access to I-10. Large covered front & back porches. Living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen. 3rd bedroom would make great office. Laundry/storage room off back porch.
6506 JULIA DR
6506 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
3 BR 1 1/2 BA - Home features living room, dining area, kitchen, 1 car garage, fenced backyard, shed, screened patio.
5061 CARMELL RIDGE CIR
5061 Carmell Ridge Circle, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Very Nice New 3BR/2BA home in Milton - Kitchen features custom quality bump and stagger upper cabinets with hidden hinges and crown molding, Moen faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull-nose corners in formal
5176 WESTPORT DR
5176 Westport Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1460 sqft
Convenient to both bases, this modern brick home was constructed in 2000 and features a popular split floor plan. Tired of your basic white wall rental home? This home has been decorated with contemporary paint colors.
Some of the colleges located in the Pea Ridge area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pea Ridge from include Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.
