Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

70 Luxury Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
109 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
12 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$708
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 10 at 09:02am
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
15 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Carlen
100 GLENWOOD STREET
100 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
College Park
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5728 DELROSE DRIVE
5728 Delrose Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2050 sqft
Nice Brick 4 bedroom home with 2 baths close to schools, Stores, and Metal of Honor Park. Located on a corner lot in convenient, established subdivision. Vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving and desk in den.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
4097 Airport Blvd. Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Overton
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904292)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mertz
2748 S Thompson Dr
2748 South Thompson Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
2748 S Thompson Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located Off Government Street - This is a beautiful four bedroom two bath home located right off of Government Street by I65 and Airport Blvd. It has a large fenced in yard.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
360 DAUPHIN STREET
360 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique 1 bedroom furnished apartment in an upscale downtown development. Gated Parking. Bedroom, bathroom and laundry downstairs. Spiral staircase up to kitchen & den. Private deck off from the den.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale
2263 CEDAR POINT ROAD
2263 Cedar Point Road, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2211 sqft
This home is move-in ready! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 & 1/2 bath sits on 3 acres and has been completely renovated. Tile and laminate wood floors throughout. Kitchen is complete with all appliances. Fresh paint in all rooms.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a fifth bedroom or an office.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Malibar Heights
5637 Bentley Ct
5637 Bentley Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
5637 Bentley Ct Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage, 10 minutes to USA - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home off Cottage Hill Rd. in Bentley Woods. Laminate hardwood floors in living, dinning, ,bedroom and hall areas.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
College Park
251 Wacker Ln N
251 North Wacker Lane, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent - Property Id: 299616 Newly renovated kitchen (2018), both bathrooms newly renovated (2017), large deck off back door with beautiful pergola built in 2018. Adorable cottage in Springhill.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
1117 Mcneil Ave
1117 Mcneil Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Looking for a home that is located in the heart of everything? We’ve found the perfect place to be near the campus of South Alabama, while still being set back far enough in the neighborhood to not worry about the busy traffic! This beautiful home

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Thornhill
1000 Hillcrest Rd - 100-110
1000 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office space available. Units available include an 850 sqft unit, 1300 sqft unit, 2000 sqft unit, and 3160 sqft unit. $12-$14 sqft.
Rent Report
Mobile

July 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mobile rents increased significantly over the past month

Mobile rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $970 for a two-bedroom. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Mobile, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Mobile has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $970 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mobile remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

