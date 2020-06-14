Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM

20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$886
839 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sheldon
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$887
801 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Dauphin Acres
5 Units Available
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
1 of 45

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
1 of 63

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Jackson Heights
10 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
687 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
1 of 3

1 of 3

Last updated June 5 at 05:16pm
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Greenwich Hills
Contact for Availability
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$625
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Parkhill
1 Unit Available
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
300 sqft
** RECENTLY REDUCED** Students!!! Students!!! Students!!! Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!! Walk to the campus! Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!! 5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
110 South Broad Street - 2
110 South Broad Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
Cute downtown apartment with all new appliances! Convenient downtown location. Close proximity to Airbus Assembly line and within walking distance to the downtown Business District.
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
876 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mobile rents declined slightly over the past month

Mobile rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $793 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mobile, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Mobile, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Mobile.
    • While Mobile's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

