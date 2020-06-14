Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:37 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with garage

Mobile apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:11am
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 07:41am
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
308 ST LOUIS STREET
308 Saint Louis Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Spacious loft style condo in downtown Mobile! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Indoor parking. A few blocks from Dauphine street night life and restaurants. Furnished or tenant can furnish. No washer or dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Pine Grove
1 Unit Available
1201 OAK LANE DRIVE
1201 Oak Lane Dr, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1087 sqft
Hardwood and tile floors through-out. Formal dining room, living room and nice kitchen with pantry, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Good sized utility room, with extra storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Carlen
1 Unit Available
1824 CONTI STREET
1824 Conti Street, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute garage apartment in Midtown with newly refinished hardwood flooring upstairs and tile flooring downstairs. Brand new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator in the kitchen. Great location in midtown. Rent includes water. Don't miss out!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Milkhouse
1 Unit Available
6500 Audubon Sq N
6500 Audubon Square North, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2546 sqft
THIS IS ONE OF THE FINEST RENTALS HOMES YOU WILL FIND. LOADED WITH TONS OF AMENITIES. 18 +/- CEILINGS IN THE FAMILY ROOM WITH A COZY FIREPLACE AND HUGE WIDOWS TO KEEP IT OPEN AND BRIGHT, 9 FT THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE HOME.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Baltimore
1 Unit Available
766 Charles Street
766 South Charles Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
2100 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! AMAZING YARD!!! SCREENED IN PATIO!!! This is 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful fenced in yard! Conveniently located just minutes from I-10, Downtown Mobile, and local restaurants! Inside you will find new paint
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Second Creek
1 Unit Available
1725 ASHMOOR DRIVE E
1725 Ashmoor Drive East, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2372 sqft
Very nice brick home near Grelot and Cody Roads! Brick 4/2 with double garage, open floor plan, spacious rooms, large master suite with walk-in closets, shower and tub. Pets negotiable. No smokers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sheldon
1 Unit Available
746 Willow Springs Drive
746 Willow Springs Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1577 sqft
746 Willow Springs Drive Available 07/05/20 RECENTLY UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath move in ready rental in sought after West Mobile! New hardwood flooring in living areas and all new fresh paint.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sheldon
1 Unit Available
1220 Harrigan Ct
1220 Harrigan Court, Mobile County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2113 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS SURE TO PLEASE. LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC SURROUNDED BY LUSH LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND BACKYARDS. INCLUDES HIGH CARPORT SHELTER FOR TRAILER OR BOAT, PLUS SPACIOUS 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 6

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
Westmont
1 Unit Available
4940 CAMELOT DRIVE W
4940 Camelot Drive West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Super nice house with new flooring and fresh paint. Very clean! 2 car garage detached with space for storage. Fence in back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mobile

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT
6584 Madison Arras Ct, Theodore, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT in Theodore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scenic Hill
1 Unit Available
9640 Sunview Drive
9640 Sunview Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1709 sqft
Semmes 3/2 Fenced Yard - Living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room, den, carpet, tile, and hardwood flooring, garage, covered back porch, large fenced yard, all electric. No Pets. (RLNE2085716)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Azalea
1 Unit Available
3963 Blakewood Drive West
3963 Blakewood Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1877 sqft
WON'T LAST LONG!!!!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN BLAKEWOOD ESTATES. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, BREAKFAST BAR, SOARING CEILINGS.

1 of 11

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Cottage Park
1 Unit Available
8800 DAWES POINT DR
8800 Dawes Point Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2030 sqft
Nice sized home in Dawes Pointe. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining area and den! Detached double garage!
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$953
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
13230 BUCKTHORN COURT
13230 Buckthorn Ct, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Very nice home in West Mobile. Large back yard. One car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Timbercreek
1 Unit Available
10397 Shetland Dr
10397 Shetland Dr, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1829 sqft
Lovely COTTAGE style with 4 BEDROOMS within 3 miles of Spanish Fort Middle and High Schools!! SPLIT floor plan with vinyl planking and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7165 Colonel Greirson Dr
7165 Colonel Grierson Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2778 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 3 bath that sits on an a little over an acre lot in Bromley Woods. Zoned Spanish Fort Schools! Available mid June. Lawn Care can be added for $150/m Please call our office for more info! 251-273-837.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mobile, AL

Mobile apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

