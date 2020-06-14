Apartment List
18 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mobile renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Berkleigh
Berkleigh
13 Units Available
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$886
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1387 sqft
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Westlake
Westlake
14 Units Available
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Sheldon
Sheldon
6 Units Available
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$887
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Claremont
$
Claremont
9 Units Available
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Yorkwood
Yorkwood
12 Units Available
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Overton
Overton
12 Units Available
Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1429 sqft
Conveniently nestled in west Mobile, near the corner of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road, lies an inviting apartment community waiting for you! Surrounded by award winning landscaping and perfectly manicured grounds, you will be tucked away from the
Dauphin Acres
$
Dauphin Acres
2 Units Available
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Di Grado
Di Grado
8 Units Available
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
North Industrial Area
$
North Industrial Area
123 Units Available
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$993
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1146 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Jackson Heights
Jackson Heights
10 Units Available
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Claremont
Claremont
7 Units Available
Plantations at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Airmont
Airmont
Contact for Availability
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
Olde Oak
24 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$748
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Mobile

2955 Towneship Blvd
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1110 sqft
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 274599 La Maison is proud to offer select Smart Apartment Homes! Our newest teched out apartments come with remote access, keyless entry and intelligent thermostat, with additional smart home features you can
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
Ashley Gates
30 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$640
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$913
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Spanish Fort Town Center
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.
The Park at Whispering Pines
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.

6749 Spaniel Drive
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool.  This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mobile, AL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mobile renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

