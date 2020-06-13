/
/
orange beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
58 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL📍
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25624 W Perdido Ave
25624 West Perdido Avenue, Orange Beach, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1170 sqft
Luxury Apartments located in Coastal Alabama - Property Id: 204286 With unparalleled designer apartments in Orange Beach, Sandy Shores offers a friendly community for you to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4574 G. C. Bill Lane
4574 G C Bill Lane, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4574 GC Bill Lane - Water front home with beautiful views! Among the features of this property are garage, carport, outside storage, and abundant inside storage. Property is unfurnished. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26858 Martinique Dr
26858 Martinique Drive, Orange Beach, AL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3052 sqft
This waterfront home directly on Terry Cove Harbor with a pool and deep water boat slip featuring a custom bulkhead designed for up to a 70' yacht. The large custom swimming pool with Tiki Bar is the perfect spot for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Orange Beach
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102 Available 06/15/20 Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental.
Results within 5 miles of Orange Beach
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park Place
400 Park Ave, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has ample parking, laundry facilities, pool and more. Apartments feature washer and dryer connections, private patio and fireplace. Great location, just minutes from Foley High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Traditions
6061 Colonial Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$868
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1234 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover your new happy home at the Colonial Grand at Traditions luxury apartments in Gulf Shore/Orange Beach, Alabama.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Summer Trace
330 W. Fort Morgan, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1347 sqft
Good location for commuters with easy access to Gulf Shores Parkway. Homes feature refrigerator, ample storage, and patio or balcony. Community has sundeck, pool and renovated clubhouse.
Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1430 Regency Road D401
1430 Regency Road, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
The Enclave at Oak Hill Condo! - Welcome to this fourth floor, two bedroom, two bath corner condo located at The Enclave at Oak Hill! You can site and enjoy the beach breeze from the South facing balcony with access from the living room and master
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1458 sqft
430 W. Fort Morgan Road The Ridge - 1103 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5848881)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Park Avenue, #713
450 Park Avenue, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
450 Park Avenue, #713 Available 07/15/20 Park Avenue Condo, #713 - This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with screened patio and granite counter tops. Access to outside storage, pool, and BBQ area. Includes landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2
435 East Canal Drive, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
435 E Canal Drive, #2 Southern Breeze #2 Available 06/15/20 Southern Breeze #2 - Southern Breeze is a low density, 8-unit complex conveniently located on Canal Drive. Unit features open living room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
5620 Innerarity Circle
5620 Innerarity Circle, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2222 sqft
5620 Innerarity Circle Available 08/10/20 5620 Innerarity Circle - Beautifully landscaped custom two bedroom home located in the gated community of Innerarity Island.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2651 Juniper Street
2651 South Juniper Street, Foley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condominium in Foley, AL - Two bedroom two bath Victoria Place Condominium (end unit).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8958 Turf Creek Dr.
8958 Turf Creek Drive, Foley, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
8958 Turf Creek Dr. Available 07/08/20 Four Bedroom Home with Garage! - Beautiful four bedroom and two bath home close to Beach express. This house features a screened in porch overlooking a small community pond.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14505 SALT MEADOW DR
14505 Salt Meadow Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1655 sqft
Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14750 INNERARITY PT RD
14750 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
Rare, waterfront property on Innerarity Point available for a long term lease. This beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA unfurnished Pensacola rental home offers a spacious open floor plan with a cheery color paint scheme.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
6568 Carlinga Drive
6568 Carlinga Dr, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2148 sqft
Stunning Lost Key Villa! This unfurnished 4BD/4BA unit is available June 1st for a 12 month lease! Perfect for family or military roommates here on assignment. Come enjoy Perdido Key while living in the latest most desired new construction villas.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2201 West 1st Street - Centennial Bank - Second Floor Second Floor
2201 West 1st Street, Gulf Shores, AL
Studio
$3,600
5400 sqft
5,400sf Office Space in the heart of Gulf Shores! - Fully furnished office in the heart of Gulf Shores! 8+ offices, a full kitchen, boardroom, reception area, storage, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parasol West
1 Unit Available
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Innerarity Shores
1 Unit Available
14270 BEACH HEATHER CT
14270 Beach Heather Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
Perdido Key's first master-planned resort community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Oak Court
1 Unit Available
5862 GROTTO AVE
5862 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
2/2 duplex. Rents with washer, dryer and refrigerator. 10 min from NAS back gate and beaches at Perdido. Screened back porch with storage room. Driveway. Public boat ramp 5 min away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Orange Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Orange Beach area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orange Beach from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Ferry Pass, and Navarre.