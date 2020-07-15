/
Springhill
17 Apartments For Rent Near Springhill
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This newly renovated condo is ready for you to move right in! The kitchen has new cabinets, a center island, granite countertops, and new stainless appliances and is open to the LR/DR.
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.
Park Place
155 Grand Blvd
155 Grand Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
155 Grand Blvd Available 08/10/20 MIDTOWN CHARM - Beautiful Historic Cottage in the Heart of Midtown on Desirable Grand Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and just off Old Shell.
Parkhill
4275 HORLOESTHER COURT
4275 Horloesther Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Cute updated cottage on a quaint street close to the University of South Alabama. Move in ready with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden blinds throughout, and spacious bonus room.
Dauphin Acres
171 WINSTON AVENUE
171 Winston Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1024 sqft
Cute midtown cottage! Beautiful floors, formal dining and updates throughout. Fenced back yard, our building and covered deck. No Section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smoking.
Parkhill
5450 Lusann Drive
5450 Lusann Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
UPCOMING LISTING! GREAT HOME NEAR USA! - This home boasts four bedrooms and three baths! Yes, you read that right! There is also a fifth room that has an armoire that the owner has left behind and could be a fifth bedroom or an office.
College Park
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E
110 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill.
College Park
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
Parkhill
408 N University Blvd
408 University Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1232 sqft
408 N University Blvd Available 08/07/20 Near Univ South Alabama, 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, fenced back yard - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Parquet floors, fenced yard, Appliances included, Right across the street from University of South Alabama.
Parkhill
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.
Jackson Heights
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)
Parkhill
105 VILLAGE CIRCLE W
105 West Village Circle, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Close to the University of South Alabama, churches, parks, restaurants, and so much more. This is a great home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with nice neutral colors, and hardwood and tile flooring throughout.
Westhill
125 General Bullard Ave
125 General Bullard Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home close to South Alabama - 3 Bedroon 1 Bath home close to the University of South Alabama, Large fenced back yard and located in Spring Hill area off Bit & Spur rd. Pets OK with Owner Approval. (RLNE4673434)
Westhill
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management.
Parkhill
404 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
404 University Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1250 sqft
Just a walk across the street to South Alabama. Single attached carport and fenced yard.