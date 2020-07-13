Apartment List
/
AL
/
mobile
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

63 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$687
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
14 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:02am
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
3 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$964
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lyons Park
1323 OLD SHELL ROAD
1323 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
**AVAILABLE AUGUST 10 for a One (1) Yr Lease** Beautifully renovated and close to everything Midtown & Downtown Mobile has to offer -- this duplex has identical 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom HUGE apartments - just over 1100 square feet each! Available

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
5200 AZALEA CIRCLE S
5200 Azalea Circle South, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
912 sqft
Cute cottage in popular Country Club Village in Springhill! Open floor plan, smooth ceilings and hardwood floors. Close to USA! No section 8. Pets may be negotiable. No smokers.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
4097 Airport Blvd. Available 07/15/20 GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
4016 Cresthaven
4016 Cresthaven Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
4016 Cresthaven Available 08/01/20 4016 Cresthaven Road - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION Very nice 3 bedrooms and two Bathrooms House Totally Electric comes with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook-up, single carport, and tile through out

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cody
6604 Valdez Dr
6604 Valdez Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6604 Valdez Drive - House Choice Voucher (Section 8) ALSO. Nice 3/1 House with Big Yard, Ceramic Tile through out. House has central AC, gas heat, gas water heater, gas stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer hookups.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jackson Heights
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)

July 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Mobile Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mobile Rent Report. Mobile rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mobile rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mobile rents increased significantly over the past month

Mobile rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $970 for a two-bedroom. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Mobile, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Mobile has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $970 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mobile remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMobile 3 BedroomsMobile Apartments with Balcony
    Mobile Apartments with GarageMobile Apartments with GymMobile Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMobile Apartments with ParkingMobile Apartments with Pool
    Mobile Apartments with Washer-DryerMobile Dog Friendly ApartmentsMobile Luxury PlacesMobile Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
    Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
    D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BerkleighJackson Heights
    Westhill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
    Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
    Pensacola State College