Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Mobile, AL with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
14 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$853
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 13 at 07:58am
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
108 Units Available
North Industrial Area
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated July 10 at 02:08pm
3 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
2 Units Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Dauphin Acres
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$804
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 2 at 09:28pm
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Dauphin Acres
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
College Park
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Parkhill
312 JUDSON DRIVE
312 Judson Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Convenient location to South Alabama. Den with fireplace. Nice size bedrooms and master bedroom has a whirlpool tub. Screened patio looking into nice shady back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E
110 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Westhill
6300 BURNHAM WOOD PLACE
6300 Burnham Wood Place, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Community Pool and close to the University of South Alabama (USA). Great 3/2 with spacious bedrooms and nice decorative colors throughout. Patio out back makes for great entertaining. Living room and separate dining room. Won't last long.
Results within 1 mile of Mobile
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Olde Oak
1200 Grande Oak Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$849
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1084 sqft
Complex in beautifully scenic community. Lovely one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring nine-foot ceilings, large walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, built-in desks, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Mobile

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2955 Towneship Blvd
2955 Towneship Blvd, Saraland, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
La Maison of Saraland - Property Id: 288469 The property is located just seconds from the interstate in beautiful Saraland, Alabama.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7141 Cannonball Circle
7141 Cannon Ball Cir, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2535 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Custom Built Traditional on 3 acre Estate Lot - Property Id: 316480 Custom Built Traditional on a 3 acre equestrian lot in a gated community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2535 sq. ft. of living and 515 sq. ft. Double garage.
Results within 10 miles of Mobile
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.

Mobile rents increased significantly over the past month

Mobile rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mobile stand at $796 for a one-bedroom apartment and $970 for a two-bedroom. Mobile's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Mobile, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mobile is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $970; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.1%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Decatur have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.5%, 2.6%, and 2.3%, respectively).

    Mobile rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Mobile has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Mobile is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Mobile's median two-bedroom rent of $970 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mobile remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mobile than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Mobile.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

