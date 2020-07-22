/
dauphin acres
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Dauphin Acres, Mobile, AL
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$814
1300 sqft
Midtown Oaks Townhomes is ideally and centrally located in the Midtown area of Mobile. Experience our extraordinary lifestyle paired with old Mobile charm. Enjoy a vigorous workout in our fitness center or cool off in our sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Midtown 250
250 Sage Avenue, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
You will absolutely love it here with our convenient location, friendly staff, 24 hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry center and reasonable priced renovated homes.
Results within 1 mile of Dauphin Acres
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
155 Grand Blvd
155 Grand Boulevard, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2150 sqft
155 Grand Blvd Available 08/10/20 MIDTOWN CHARM - Beautiful Historic Cottage in the Heart of Midtown on Desirable Grand Blvd. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and just off Old Shell.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E
110 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
110 Du Rhu Drive Unit E Available 09/05/20 THE COMMONS AT SPRINGHILL - You will be pleasantly surprised by this 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo at The Commons in Spring Hill.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
100 GLENWOOD STREET
100 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
This is the quintessential Midtown cottage you know you have to have. 3 bedrooms 2 baths hardwood floors throughout with a cute office nook, an enclosed from porch and original built ins.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
108 DU RHU DRIVE
108 Du Rhu Drive, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1019 sqft
This well-maintained condo has been freshly painted and has new carpet upstairs and tile floors down. You will love the spacious great room and bedrooms, an updated kitchen, and a nice private back deck. Washer/dryer is included.
Results within 5 miles of Dauphin Acres
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$723
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$759
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$634
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
Meridian at the Port
300 North Water Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
Find the perfect studio, 1, or 2 bedroom apartment in Mobile, AL at our luxury community - Meridian at the Port. Our brand new apartments feature elegance throughout each home.
Last updated July 21 at 02:06 PM
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 2 at 09:28 PM
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
4832 Scarborough Cir
4832 Scarborough Circle, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1918 sqft
4832 Scarborough Cir Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6516-sugar-pointe-ct-mobile-al/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5955186)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4097 Airport Blvd.
4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1602 Government Street Unit #2C
1602 Government Street, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1602 Government Street Unit #2C Available 08/07/20 UPCOMING LISTING - Great opportunity to lease this perfect Historic Condo in the Heart of Midtown Mobile.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
4016 Cresthaven Road
4016 Cresthaven Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
4016 Cresthaven Road Available 08/01/20 4016 Cresthaven Road - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION Very nice 3 bedrooms and two Bathrooms House Totally Electric comes with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook-up, single carport, and tile through out
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
6452 Barker Drive North
6452 Barker Drive East, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
6452 Barker Drive North Available 08/01/20 6452 BARKER STREET NORTH - CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION 3/1 HOUSE FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. HOUSE HAS FENCED YARD, CENTRAL A/C WITH GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR .
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
304 Dawn Place
304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
304 Dawn Place Available 08/01/20 304 Dawn Place, Mobile, AL 36609 - Four Bedrooms and Two Bath House. House for SECTION 8 ONLY. $1,200 Rent $1,200 Deposit. (RLNE5840085)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2748 S Thompson Dr
2748 South Thompson Drive, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
2748 S Thompson Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located Off Government Street - This is a beautiful four bedroom two bath home located right off of Government Street by I65 and Airport Blvd. It has a large fenced in yard.