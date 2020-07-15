/
/
tillmans corner
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:13 PM
91 Apartments for rent in Tillmans Corner, AL📍
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Belmeade
5110 Cheyenne St W
5110 Cheyenne Street West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1595 sqft
MUST SEE WON'T LAST LONG!!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN HUNTER'S COVE SUBDIVISION. GAS HOT WATER HEATER. GAS START WOOD BURN FIREPLACE. NO REFRIGERATOR PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. NO WASHING MACHINE OR DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL. HAS HOOKUPS.
1 of 6
Last updated March 5 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
4940 CAMELOT DRIVE W
4940 Camelot Drive West, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Super nice house with new flooring and fresh paint. Very clean! 2 car garage detached with space for storage. Fence in back yard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect
4651 Carlile Dr
4651 Carlile Drive, Tillmans Corner, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2000 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath and quick access to I-10 - 3 bedroom 2 bath home, South west mobile carpet in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic in kitchen,den, living room with wood burning fireplace and baths.
Results within 1 mile of Tillmans Corner
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 05:30 AM
9 Units Available
Di Grado
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$981
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Di Grado
3435 Zephyr Dr
3435 Zephyr Drive, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1621 sqft
THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG! FANTASTIC HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL YARD, SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE, FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED WITH THIS RENTAL AS A COURTESY (AS IS). NO PETS. ALL LEASES END IN THE MONTH OF APRIL, MAY, OR JUNE.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT
6584 Madison Arras Ct, Theodore, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6584 MADISON ARRAS COURT in Theodore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tillmans Corner
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
11 Units Available
Berkleigh
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$851
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 PM
11 Units Available
Westlake
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
7 Units Available
Claremont
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$789
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Sheldon
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$949
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Retreat at Schillinger located in beautiful Mobile, AL.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
Yorkwood
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:23 PM
3 Units Available
Claremont
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Jackson Heights
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Westhill
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Greenwich Hills
Summer Tree
608 Azalea Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
628 sqft
SUMMERTREE APARTMENTS\nClose to Everything... Far from Ordinary!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Summer Place
557 Azalea Road, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$620
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
858 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Place in Mobile. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated December 2 at 09:28 PM
Contact for Availability
Airmont
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$729
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
907 sqft
Here at Portofino, we want to showcase our unique space where you can re-imagine what a neighborhood should be. We want to offer our residents the timelessness of our iconic city. A place where you can truly be yourself.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Baker
1159 Seven Hills Curve
1159 Seven Hills Curv, Mobile County, AL
Studio
$900
1159 Seven Hills Curve Available 08/20/20 Great Location! - Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home convenient to shopping and restaurants in West Mobile. All new appliances including stainless steel stove and new countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Overton
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904292)
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1754 Harrington Way
1754 Harrington Way, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brick Home 3/2 Double Garage - Brick home, double garage, living room, dining room, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave, tile, laminate, and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, washing machine and dryer. No Pets (RLNE3858560)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkleigh
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
8423 Oak Pointe Ct
8423 Oak Pointe Court, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
CUTE ONE STORY BRICK RANCH ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN WEST MOBILE. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSET, RAISED CEILINGS, NICE LIGHT FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING AREAS, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR, DOUBLE GARAGE, BIG PATIO FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorkwood
1829 Kendall Ct E
1829 Kendall Ct E, Mobile County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1701 sqft
Spectacular home in West Mobile with a fabulous screened in patio. The yard is fenced an offers privacy. This home has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and the living room boasts a lovely fireplace.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tillmans Corner area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tillmans Corner from include Mobile, Biloxi, Daphne, Pascagoula, and Fairhope.