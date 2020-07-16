All apartments in Mobile
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

1117 Mcneil Ave

1117 Mcneil Avenue · (251) 214-4727
Location

1117 Mcneil Avenue, Mobile, AL 36609
Berkleigh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking for a home that is located in the heart of everything? We’ve found the perfect place to be near the campus of South Alabama, while still being set back far enough in the neighborhood to not worry about the busy traffic! This beautiful home has been completely remodelled - new floor, fresh paint, new bathrooms, counter tops, light fixtures. well maintained, The roof was replaced in 2019. The inside of this home is painted neutral colors throughout. The back yard is private and fenced in. Featuring a "Historic" brick patio made from the remains of the old Malbis Bakery in Downtown Mobile. You will enjoy this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have any available units?
1117 Mcneil Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
Is 1117 Mcneil Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Mcneil Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Mcneil Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave offer parking?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have a pool?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have accessible units?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Mcneil Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Mcneil Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

