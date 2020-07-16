1117 Mcneil Ave.

Amenities

Looking for a home that is located in the heart of everything? We’ve found the perfect place to be near the campus of South Alabama, while still being set back far enough in the neighborhood to not worry about the busy traffic! This beautiful home has been completely remodelled - new floor, fresh paint, new bathrooms, counter tops, light fixtures. well maintained, The roof was replaced in 2019. The inside of this home is painted neutral colors throughout. The back yard is private and fenced in. Featuring a "Historic" brick patio made from the remains of the old Malbis Bakery in Downtown Mobile. You will enjoy this amazing home!