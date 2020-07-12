/
98 Apartments for rent in Berkleigh, Mobile, AL
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$687
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Regency Gates Apartments are nestled on a gently rolling oak-shaded site in West Mobile. Located on Grelot Road, Regency Gates is a harbor of refuge from the hustle and bustle of the everyday world.
805 Schaub Ave.
805 Schaub Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3/2 Screen room, pond - This exceptionally well-cared-for home has many upgrades that make it a truly nice place to live.
809 ARBOR COURT
809 Arbor Ct, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1860 sqft
Lovely Patio style home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Arbors of Pinehurst. Well maintained home with large family room and corner fireplace that leads to a nice sunroom which is heated and cooled. Plantation shutters are throughout.
917 WILDWOOD AVENUE
917 Wildwood Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Super cute home in Pinehurst subdivision. Living room with wood burning fireplace that leads to an enclosed sun porch that is vented. Sun room has built-in window seat. Fenced backyard. All appliances. Home pre-wired for alarm.
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108
6040 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
6040 Grelot Road Unit 108 Available 08/10/20 CLOSE TO USA! - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with patio area. Close to cottage hill dog park, churches, and schools. Just minutes from I-65 in convenient location.
1117 Mcneil Ave
1117 Mcneil Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Looking for a home that is located in the heart of everything? We’ve found the perfect place to be near the campus of South Alabama, while still being set back far enough in the neighborhood to not worry about the busy traffic! This beautiful home
964 DICKENSON AVENUE
964 Dickenson Avenue, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1245 sqft
Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses.
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505
5900 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1370 sqft
5900 Grelot Road Unit 505 Available 09/05/20 CLOSE TO COTTAGE HILL PARK - Great condo with 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath downstairs and 1 bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath upstairs with office area.
Results within 1 mile of Berkleigh
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$610
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
952 sqft
Welcome home to Southern Oaks Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Southern Oaks Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes! We know you’ll love our fitness facility with free weights and wireless internet cafe
Huntleigh Woods
375 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$719
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
981 sqft
Welcome home to Huntleigh Woods Apartments, located in Mobile, Alabama! Stop by Huntleigh Woods Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, along with many great
Summit at Hillcrest
1601 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1250 sqft
Condo-style apartments on meticulously groomed grounds in the heart of West Mobile's business district and just blocks from Cottage Hill City Park. On-site swimming pool, cafe, courtyard and fitness center. Assigned covered car parking available.
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$819
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1050 sqft
From spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans to immaculate landscaping and unique amenities, Ashford Place has redefined luxury apartment living with modern amenities in Northwest Mobile. Come home to the quiet relaxation of Ashford Place apartments.
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct
6516 Sugar Pointe Ct, Mobile, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2443 sqft
Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MOBILE - Property Id: 119994 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119994 Property Id 119994 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5904292)
1462 GLORIADALE ROAD
1462 Gloriadale Road, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large room off the den that could be used for an office or game room. Nice patio in back of house with large fenced yard.
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management.
5637 Bentley Ct
5637 Bentley Court, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
5637 Bentley Ct Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cottage, 10 minutes to USA - Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home off Cottage Hill Rd. in Bentley Woods. Laminate hardwood floors in living, dinning, ,bedroom and hall areas.
1000 Hillcrest Rd - 100-110
1000 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office space available. Units available include an 850 sqft unit, 1300 sqft unit, 2000 sqft unit, and 3160 sqft unit. $12-$14 sqft.
6401 Cedar Bend Ct #14
6401 Cedar Bend Court, Mobile, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Brand new inside! Totally renovated town home in gated community near USA. End unit with large patio area and fenced in yard area. Two story unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large tiled master shower. High end finishes.
125 General Bullard Ave
125 General Bullard Avenue, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home close to South Alabama - 3 Bedroon 1 Bath home close to the University of South Alabama, Large fenced back yard and located in Spring Hill area off Bit & Spur rd. Pets OK with Owner Approval. (RLNE4673434)
6300 BURNHAM WOOD PLACE
6300 Burnham Wood Place, Mobile, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1450 sqft
Community Pool and close to the University of South Alabama (USA). Great 3/2 with spacious bedrooms and nice decorative colors throughout. Patio out back makes for great entertaining. Living room and separate dining room. Won't last long.
Results within 5 miles of Berkleigh
Arlington Park
7070 Grelot Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$852
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1372 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1420 sqft
Cypress Cove Apartments offer luxury living in Mobile, Alabama! Set back off of Schillinger Road in West Mobile, our apartments are close to Airbus, Spring Hill Medical, Providence Hospital, Austal USA and Chevron Corporation.
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$976
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1396 sqft
Huge pool, modern fitness room, and community lounge for residents. Air-conditioned, modern apartments located in the Milkhouse neighborhood close to I-65 and I-10. Corporate units also available.
Longleaf Pines
6190 Girby Rd, Mobile, AL
1 Bedroom
$896
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.