point baker
Last updated June 13 2020
44 Apartments for rent in Point Baker, FL📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7061 SEASON DR
7061 Season Drive, Point Baker, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2346 sqft
Four bedroom home near Whiting Field! Open floor plan. Tile entry. Great room with cathedral ceiling. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry & center island.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6737 SUMMIT DR
6737 Summit Drive, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1523 sqft
Great Rental home located in north-west Milton. Covered 10x10 porch in rear.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6893 S TRAILRIDE LN
6893 Trailride S, Point Baker, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with one car garage and fenced back yard. Large fenced yard to the side of the house can be used also. Tile and vinyl flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and pantry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6541 Julia Dr
6541 Julia Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1245 sqft
- Cute home in Skyline Heights Subdivision. Freshly painted. Blinds through out. Easy access to I-10 and shopping (RLNE5667087)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6139 Syrcle Ave
6139 Syrcle Avenue, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3/1.5 Home In Milton - Cute rental property in Milton! This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious yard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6405 KENNINGTON CIR
6405 Kennington Circle, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Very nice location, corner lot, security lights, and much more...
1 of 11
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6204 SILVER OAK DR
6204 Silver Oak Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
All brick 3BR/1BA rental home on 1/2 acre - MINUTES TO NAS WHITING FIELD. Home features kitchen with pickled cabinetry, range, refrigerator and dishwasher with tile flooriing in kitchen, dining and bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6648 Grace St.
6648 East Grace Street, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
Spacious Home for rent in Milton Heights. - This is a solid well maintained home located in Milton Heights. The property features a huge back yard with tons of space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4830 RIBAULT LN
4830 Ribault Lane, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
2147 sqft
Absolutely a great neighborhood. Convenient to Milton, Pace, Whiting Field. Only one entry into the neighborhood for privacy and quiet. Open floor plan. High ceilings with new crown molding. Formal dining, breakfast nook.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6059 ANDERSON LN
6059 Anderson Lane, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Tucked in the heart of Milton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in established neighborhood just minutes from Berryhill Rd. Convenient to bases & I-10, this area is highly desired.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1886 sqft
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5153 VICTORIA DR
5153 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1648 sqft
Townhouse living at Victoria Station in Milton. 3BR/2.5 BA. Two Car Garage. First floor offers large living room that opens to the dining area. Laundry room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5244 PEACOCK DR
5244 Peacock Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$695
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Milton ~ 500 sqft. ~ Water utility, and lawn care provided and included in rent. Tenant must provide proof of trash pickup. Unit is all electric, and tenant pays electric bill.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6201 COTTAGE WOODS DR
6201 Cottage Woods Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1411 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a fenced backyard. Close to schools, parks, dining, shopping and much more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5165 VICTORIA DR
5165 Victoria Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1411 sqft
Two story, contemporary home with a two car garage and all kitchen appliances. Fenced backyard. Newer paint throughout. Close to Whiting field. Convenient to shopping, dining and much more. Won't last long.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5061 CARMELL RIDGE CIR
5061 Carmell Ridge Cir, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Very Nice New 3BR/2BA home in Milton - Kitchen features custom quality bump and stagger upper cabinets with hidden hinges and crown molding, Moen faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull-nose corners in formal
1 of 20
Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Point Baker rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Point Baker area include The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Point Baker from include Pensacola, Destin, Ferry Pass, Navarre, and Foley.