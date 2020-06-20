1111 Heustis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard. Inside you will find hardwood floors, fresh paint, large open floor plan with dining room and open kitchen! Gas stove and refrigerator included! Do not miss this GEM! Central heating, window units to be furnished by tenants.



Want to view this home???



Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!



Key Check-Out Hours

Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm

Saturday: 9am - 1pm

Sunday: Closed



Location:

1509 Government Street, Suite 503

Mobile, AL 36604

*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*



Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.



*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***