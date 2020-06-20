All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like 1111 Heustis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
1111 Heustis Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

1111 Heustis Street

1111 Heustis Street · (251) 299-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 Heustis Street, Mobile, AL 36605
Baltimore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute and colorful 2 bedroom home with fresh updates throughout! Conveniently located close to I-10, downtown, local shopping and restaurants! Large lot that includes beautiful landscaping, covered screened in patio, and partially fenced in back yard. Inside you will find hardwood floors, fresh paint, large open floor plan with dining room and open kitchen! Gas stove and refrigerator included! Do not miss this GEM! Central heating, window units to be furnished by tenants.

Want to view this home???

Come by our office to check out a key! Bring a $30 refundable cash deposit and a valid ID!

Key Check-Out Hours
Monday - Friday: 8am - 3pm
Saturday: 9am - 1pm
Sunday: Closed

Location:
1509 Government Street, Suite 503
Mobile, AL 36604
*Parking in rear, 5th floor, at the end of the hall*

Visit www.TheRentExperts.com for availabilities and to complete an application. Questions or concerns? Call 251-299-2100.

*** This property is NOT pet friendly ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Heustis Street have any available units?
1111 Heustis Street has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Heustis Street have?
Some of 1111 Heustis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Heustis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Heustis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Heustis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Heustis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Heustis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Heustis Street does offer parking.
Does 1111 Heustis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Heustis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Heustis Street have a pool?
No, 1111 Heustis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Heustis Street have accessible units?
No, 1111 Heustis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Heustis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Heustis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1111 Heustis Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd
Mobile, AL 36695
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr
Mobile, AL 36606
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd
Mobile, AL 36609
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd
Mobile, AL 36695
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Ashford Place
6075 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36609
Retreat at Schillinger
1313 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue
Mobile, AL 36606

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

BerkleighJackson Heights
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity