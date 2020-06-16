All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 12314 Old Orchard Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
12314 Old Orchard Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12314 Old Orchard Rd

12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest · (205) 509-0484 ext. 2055090484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12314 Old Orchard Rd · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road!
This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison. This house has a full-size dining room, new stainless steel appliances, modern LVP flooring downstairs and in the bathrooms, soft carpeting in the bedrooms, and a fenced-in back yard. There are two full bathrooms upstairs and a half bath conveniently located on the first floor. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-604-5686

(RLNE5703079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have any available units?
12314 Old Orchard Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have?
Some of 12314 Old Orchard Rd's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12314 Old Orchard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12314 Old Orchard Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 Old Orchard Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12314 Old Orchard Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd offer parking?
No, 12314 Old Orchard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12314 Old Orchard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have a pool?
No, 12314 Old Orchard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have accessible units?
No, 12314 Old Orchard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 Old Orchard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12314 Old Orchard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12314 Old Orchard Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Falls
1000 Hampton Fall Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35741
The Reserve at Research Park
6200 Rime Village Dr NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir
Huntsville, AL 35806
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl
Huntsville, AL 35758
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW
Huntsville, AL 35801
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W
Huntsville, AL 35806
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr
Huntsville, AL 35801
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr
Huntsville, AL 35806

Similar Pages

Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms
Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity