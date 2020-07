Amenities

MEET THE VILLAGE AT LAKESHORE CROSSINGS - Luxury apartments for rent in Birmingham, AL, conveniently located near I-65, downtown Birmingham, University of Alabama Birmingham & Samford University. Winner of the 2015 Birmingham Beautification and Best Staff Awards, the Village at Lakeshore Crossings is just minutes from everything Birmingham has to offer. Our spacious floorplans feature open layouts, high-end finishes, crown moldings, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, in-unit washers & dryers and so much more! Our residents come home to exclusive amenities like our resort-style pool & pool side lounge, clubhouse, expansive fitness center, state-of-the-art movie theater, hammock lounge, outdoor fireplace, gas grills, business center, pet park, tennis courts, walking trails, awesome resident events & exceptional customer service. So if you're looking for a great Birmingham apartment, stop by today for a tour - we'd love to meet you. Apply today!