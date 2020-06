Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

***NEW CONSTRUCTION!!***This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Forestdale area is gorgeous! Beautiful granite counters, walk-in closets, master suite, double vanity in the master bath and so much more!! Enjoy the outdoors while relaxing on the picturesque front porch or while entertaining on the deck!! What are you waiting for? Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!