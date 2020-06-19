921 Valley Road Place

Amenities

This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Come make your dream of home ownership a reality for just $1000 down and $695/month (includes payment of property taxes and insurance)! With this Rent-to-Own opportunity, you can be on your way to owning this 3-Bedroom/2 Bath home. The property does need some work, so we are looking for a person/family who will be able to take on this aspect of home ownership. This program is designed to help people who want to become homeowners that have previously been unable to purchase a home due to their low credit or lack of down payment. *Below average credit is OK. *CALL NOW to take advantage of this incredible opportunity! Must have a minimum of $2,800/month in verifiable net monthly income to qualify. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing. Rent to Owner pays for repairs, maintenance and utilities. Property is sold as is. .