Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:14 AM

921 Valley Road Place

921 Valley Road Place · (310) 569-3906
Location

921 Valley Road Place, Birmingham, AL 35208
Belview Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Come make your dream of home ownership a reality for just $1000 down and $695/month (includes payment of property taxes and insurance)! With this Rent-to-Own opportunity, you can be on your way to owning this 3-Bedroom/2 Bath home. The property does need some work, so we are looking for a person/family who will be able to take on this aspect of home ownership. This program is designed to help people who want to become homeowners that have previously been unable to purchase a home due to their low credit or lack of down payment. *Below average credit is OK. *CALL NOW to take advantage of this incredible opportunity! Must have a minimum of $2,800/month in verifiable net monthly income to qualify. Rent to Own Lessee responsible for any repairs and maintenance. Upon successfully completing initial 5-year lease term, Lessee will automatically qualify to purchase the home using Seller financing. Rent to Owner pays for repairs, maintenance and utilities. Property is sold as is. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Valley Road Place have any available units?
921 Valley Road Place has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 921 Valley Road Place currently offering any rent specials?
921 Valley Road Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Valley Road Place pet-friendly?
No, 921 Valley Road Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 921 Valley Road Place offer parking?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not offer parking.
Does 921 Valley Road Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Valley Road Place have a pool?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not have a pool.
Does 921 Valley Road Place have accessible units?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Valley Road Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Valley Road Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Valley Road Place does not have units with air conditioning.
