Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Are you looking for a wonderful house? Check out this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home now!! This house is newly renovated, with new tiles flooring, modern paint, granite counter tops, fixtures and so much more! This property also includes a a huge deck and a flat lot you will sure enjoy!! So what are you waiting for? Call us today to schedule your viewing at 205-410-8785!!!