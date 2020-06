Amenities

Fully Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the heart of Woodlawn. This house has refinished hardwoods, all new appliances, new counter tops, remodeled bathroom and the interior and exterior have just been painted. Don't miss your chance to live in this great home. Give Bryant a call at 205-395-7585 with any questions.