Birmingham, AL
4145 Winston Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4145 Winston Way

4145 Winston Way · (205) 531-7735
Location

4145 Winston Way, Birmingham, AL 35213
Crestline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4145 Winston Way · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BR/ 2 BA in Birmingham Crestline area - Fabulous location in Crestline area. Front porch is ready for a few rocking chairs and a peaceful afternoon! Only about 12 minutes to UAB. The living room has lots of natural light plus a gas log fireplace. Great floor plan for entertaining with the dining room off the kitchen on one side and the back deck on the other. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a large window overlooking the back yard. The master suite is on the main level: bedroom, closet, linen closet plus updated bathroom has subway tile large shower, marble tile flooring and double vanity. All hardwood floors on the main level. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms with carpet that share a hall bath. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet plus finished attic space as another huge closet. If that is not enough, you can store more in the basement where the laundry washer and dryer are located as well. Pull around the back to the basement 2-car garage. Large front and side yard on a quiet street. Birmingham City schools.

(RLNE5811162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Winston Way have any available units?
4145 Winston Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Winston Way have?
Some of 4145 Winston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Winston Way currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Winston Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Winston Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4145 Winston Way is pet friendly.
Does 4145 Winston Way offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Winston Way does offer parking.
Does 4145 Winston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4145 Winston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Winston Way have a pool?
No, 4145 Winston Way does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Winston Way have accessible units?
No, 4145 Winston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Winston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4145 Winston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
