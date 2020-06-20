4145 Winston Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BR/ 2 BA in Birmingham Crestline area - Fabulous location in Crestline area. Front porch is ready for a few rocking chairs and a peaceful afternoon! Only about 12 minutes to UAB. The living room has lots of natural light plus a gas log fireplace. Great floor plan for entertaining with the dining room off the kitchen on one side and the back deck on the other. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a large window overlooking the back yard. The master suite is on the main level: bedroom, closet, linen closet plus updated bathroom has subway tile large shower, marble tile flooring and double vanity. All hardwood floors on the main level. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms with carpet that share a hall bath. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet plus finished attic space as another huge closet. If that is not enough, you can store more in the basement where the laundry washer and dryer are located as well. Pull around the back to the basement 2-car garage. Large front and side yard on a quiet street. Birmingham City schools.



(RLNE5811162)