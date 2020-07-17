All apartments in Birmingham
329 Alpine Street

329 Alpine Street South · (205) 251-1267 ext. 143
Location

329 Alpine Street South, Birmingham, AL 35210
Eastwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Alpine Street · Avail. Aug 3

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
329 Alpine Street Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Irondale - This 3 Bed, 2 bath home has Hardwood floors in the living and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in the kitchen. marble granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with private bath. Large living/dining area with natural light for entertaining guests or just lazing around the house. The kitchen has a peninsula counter for people to pull up and enjoy a snack while the chef cooks, or cleans. The large fenced back yard speaks for itself.

Visit http://www.wattsrealty.com/tenants to view our qualification requirements for residency

Subject to prior sale or lease, change in price, or withdrawal from market without notice. Rental availability may change hourly, and there is no guarantee that rental availability listed will be the same when you contact our office. The information contained herein form sources deemed reliable but no warranty or representation is made to the accuracy thereof. Watts Realty Co., Inc. Copyright 2020. All rights

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Alpine Street have any available units?
329 Alpine Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Alpine Street have?
Some of 329 Alpine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Alpine Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Alpine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Alpine Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Alpine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 329 Alpine Street offer parking?
No, 329 Alpine Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 Alpine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Alpine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Alpine Street have a pool?
No, 329 Alpine Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Alpine Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Alpine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Alpine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Alpine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
