All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 320 Gamma St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
320 Gamma St S
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

320 Gamma St S

320 Gamma Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

320 Gamma Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
North Titusville

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Gamma St S have any available units?
320 Gamma St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 320 Gamma St S currently offering any rent specials?
320 Gamma St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Gamma St S pet-friendly?
No, 320 Gamma St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 320 Gamma St S offer parking?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not offer parking.
Does 320 Gamma St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Gamma St S have a pool?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not have a pool.
Does 320 Gamma St S have accessible units?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Gamma St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Gamma St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Gamma St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35210
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl
Birmingham, AL 35243
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr
Birmingham, AL 35209
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr
Birmingham, AL 35242

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University