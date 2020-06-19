320 Gamma St S

Amenities
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.
This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Fireplace
Driveway
Fenced Yard
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5726346)