Birmingham, AL
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21

2412 2nd Avenue North · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

2412 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203
Central City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,565

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants. UAB Hospital, Children's of Alabama, BJCC and Top Golf are only a few minutes away!!!

Inside you will find the gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The high ceilings and exposed brick walls give this loft a ton of charm and the living room features tall windows to let the natural light through. The living area/master bedroom area are very nicely sized. The master bathroom has double sinks with a huge walk in shower. The tub area has been retrofitted to serve as an extra closet but can be changed back to allow use of the tub.

--------> The front room can be used as a second bedroom as well!

The laundry room is off of the front room that houses the water heater and has enough room to store a few items.

There is a dedicated parking spot (#24) for this unit out back. It is secured by two gates and a fence that you will be able to use. There is also another space that is inside a garage and you will have one dedicated spot there as well! (Garage parking downtown!!) Both entrances into the Gallery Lofts are electronic controlled and monitored. There a couple of common areas on the first floor that can be used by you as well to read, surf on the computer and relax.

**Square footage is an approximate amount and can't be guaranteed by Alabama Rental Managers.**

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

------> Water/Sewer/Gas/Trash Included!!!

------> Cats and Small Dogs Allowed!

**Addendum required for this property***

Don't miss out on this modern studio in downtown Birmingham! Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone!! (205) 824-5008

***IMPORTANT INFORMATION ---------> The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE4080110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have any available units?
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have?
Some of 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 offers parking.
Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have a pool?
No, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 has units with dishwashers.
