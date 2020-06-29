Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

2412 2nd Ave North, Unit 21 Available 08/17/20 Modern Loft for Rent in Downtown Birmingham, AL!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - This updated loft is conveniently located in downtown Birmingham and is within walking distance to many shops and restaurants. UAB Hospital, Children's of Alabama, BJCC and Top Golf are only a few minutes away!!!



Inside you will find the gorgeous hardwood floors and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The high ceilings and exposed brick walls give this loft a ton of charm and the living room features tall windows to let the natural light through. The living area/master bedroom area are very nicely sized. The master bathroom has double sinks with a huge walk in shower. The tub area has been retrofitted to serve as an extra closet but can be changed back to allow use of the tub.



--------> The front room can be used as a second bedroom as well!



The laundry room is off of the front room that houses the water heater and has enough room to store a few items.



There is a dedicated parking spot (#24) for this unit out back. It is secured by two gates and a fence that you will be able to use. There is also another space that is inside a garage and you will have one dedicated spot there as well! (Garage parking downtown!!) Both entrances into the Gallery Lofts are electronic controlled and monitored. There a couple of common areas on the first floor that can be used by you as well to read, surf on the computer and relax.



**Square footage is an approximate amount and can't be guaranteed by Alabama Rental Managers.**



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



------> Water/Sewer/Gas/Trash Included!!!



------> Cats and Small Dogs Allowed!



**Addendum required for this property***



Don't miss out on this modern studio in downtown Birmingham! Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone!! (205) 824-5008



***IMPORTANT INFORMATION ---------> The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our rental policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



