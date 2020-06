Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Just Reduced!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

***Available Now***



You will love this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home ready for new residents. The is plenty of privacy as this home is set back from the road and has a huge yard, great for entertaining. Sit in your rocking chair and rock to your heart's content on your cute front porch. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout. This home has lots of charm including built-in shelving throughout. A large living and separate dining room with a sunny applianced kitchen,and lots of cabinet space.3 spacious BR including a master with ensuite BA.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.