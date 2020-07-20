1816 Henry Crumpton Dr

Amenities
2 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
This home features tile flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, the kitchen, and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living room.
This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Window Units
Additional information:
Driveway
Fenced Yard
