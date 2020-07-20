All apartments in Birmingham
1816 Henry Crumpton Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1816 Henry Crumpton Dr

1816 Henry Crumpton Drive · (205) 545-8474
Location

1816 Henry Crumpton Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211
Powderly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Gas Stove

This home features tile flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms, the kitchen, and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living room.

This house also includes:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heating
Window Units

Additional information:
Driveway
Fenced Yard

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5964874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have any available units?
1816 Henry Crumpton Dr has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Henry Crumpton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr offer parking?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have a pool?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Henry Crumpton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
