Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Very nice single size home. Step onto this Nice size front porch. Spacious family room and kitchen with large eat in area. Large master bedroom with half bath. 2 nice size bedrooms with spacious closets. Large patio/deck and back yard excellent for cook outs and kids play. Carport with storage unit connected. Fairly new HVAC/ heat pump unit. COME ON HOME TO THIS NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! Lease with option to buy



(RLNE5569604)