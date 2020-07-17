All apartments in Anchorage
Location

714 Fischer Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom 4 bath with 2 car Garage and Bonus Room - Property Id: 307905

Large, duplex Unit spanning over three levels with ample storage, bedrooms back yard, and entertainment space.

Unit features a two-story great room, large kitchen/dining space, 3 bedrooms, a fully finished basement with bathroom, laundry room, bonus room and 2 car garage.

$2,500 per month with tenant paying gas, electric and trash.

Pictures will be up soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/714-fischer-ave-anchorage-ak-unit-a/307905
Property Id 307905

(RLNE5951298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Fischer Ave A have any available units?
714 Fischer Ave A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Fischer Ave A have?
Some of 714 Fischer Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Fischer Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
714 Fischer Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Fischer Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Fischer Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 714 Fischer Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 714 Fischer Ave A offers parking.
Does 714 Fischer Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Fischer Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Fischer Ave A have a pool?
No, 714 Fischer Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 714 Fischer Ave A have accessible units?
No, 714 Fischer Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Fischer Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Fischer Ave A has units with dishwashers.
