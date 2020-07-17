714 Fischer Ave A

Amenities
3 bedroom 4 bath with 2 car Garage and Bonus Room - Property Id: 307905
Large, duplex Unit spanning over three levels with ample storage, bedrooms back yard, and entertainment space.
Unit features a two-story great room, large kitchen/dining space, 3 bedrooms, a fully finished basement with bathroom, laundry room, bonus room and 2 car garage.
$2,500 per month with tenant paying gas, electric and trash.
Pictures will be up soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/714-fischer-ave-anchorage-ak-unit-a/307905
