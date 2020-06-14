59 Apartments for rent in Anchorage, AK with garage

Apartment List
Anchorage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Admirals Cove
6029 Debarr Rd, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1067 sqft
Your charming, thoughtfully designed home at Admirals Cove Apartment Homes is waiting for you. When you’re ready for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to consider our friendly, conveniently located community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Park Plaza II Apartment Homes
1553 A St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$1,105
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
900 sqft
Tucked away in a private setting, Park Plaza II Apartment Homes offers the perfect location for an apartment in Anchorage, AK. Our community is centrally located, making your daily commute to work or school easy and stress-free.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Anchorage
6 Units Available
Century Plaza Apartments
124 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$940
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Century Plaza Apartment Homes! If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that combines luxury living with a diverse and active community, you’ve found it! This beautiful community puts you close to local restaurants,
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Spenard
19 Units Available
Castle Apartments
915 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$770
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
705 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that has modern conveniences, proximity to outdoor adventures, and breathtaking vistas? You’ll love living at The Castle Apartment Homes with thoughtfully designed apartments that are conveniently close to
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Susitna Ridge
1601 Medfra St, Anchorage, AK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
700 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that offers great amenities, outstanding community features and a prime location, you’ll love Susitna Ridge Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Highlands Luxury Apartments
2134 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,440
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1183 sqft
If you’ve been looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, look no further than this quiet and amenity-rich community! With a variety of spacious floor plans to pick from, you can find a modern apartment that fits your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
1200 Columbine Ct
1200 Columbine Ct, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$910
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1021 sqft
The Glen Apartment Homes is the perfect place to settle down. If you’re seeking an apartment in Anchorage, AK, be sure to visit our community. We have created homes that will make you feel welcome and relaxed after a long day at work.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Ptarmigan Meadows
5340 E 26th Ave, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$800
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
920 sqft
Surrounded by Russian Jack Park and close to convenient shopping and entertainment centers, Ptarmigan Meadows Apartment Homes is the perfect spot to find an apartment in Anchorage, AK.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hillcrest West
3 Units Available
Chugach South
9600 Morningside Loop, Anchorage, AK
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
725 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s bright, cheerful, and open, Chugach South Apartment Homes is the perfect spot for you.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
905 Richardson Vista Road
905 Richardson Vista Road, Anchorage, AK
Studio
$675
453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Standard: $675 Deposit: $500 Our historic location among one of Anchorages first neighborhoods boasts quiet and spacious areas while remaining just a minute away from the hub of downtown, and a gate onto AFB right next door! Development of the

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rovenna Park
1 Unit Available
8219 Mentra Street #B
8219 Mentra St, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1762 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Duplex! - Brand new construction! 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and 1762 sq. ft. Tenant pays gas, electric and trash. Sorry, no pets. Available for showing by appointment only.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5789 Sapphire Loop
5789 Sapphire Loop, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
5789 Sapphire Loop Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo near JBER and the Medical District! - Fully furnished condo with 2 master suites w/ walk-in closets, 2 baths, an office/bonus room, and a 2 car garage, and 1443 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1705 Morningtide Court
1705 Morningtide Court, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
1705 Morningtide Court Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse near the Medical District! - Nicely updated 3 bedroom townhouse near downtown and the medical district with 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1600 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1592 sqft
11371 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Condo with an Outstide Jacuzzi and a Large, Fenced Yard! - This South Anchorage condo has 3 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turnagain Homes
1 Unit Available
2515 Susitna Drive
2515 Susitna Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1350 sqft
2515 Susitna Drive Available 09/04/20 Craftsman Ranch with Charming Style - This Craftsman style ranch is in the desirable Turnagain area, By The Sea neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20261 Riverside Drive
20261 Riverside Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
2119 sqft
20261 Riverside Drive Available 07/22/20 3 Story Eagle River Condo w/ Beautiful Views! - 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a 4 car tandem garage condo in Eagle River with 2119 sq. ft. Beautiful, unobstructed views of the mountains! Pets allowed on approval.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 W 7th Avenue, Unit #111
1300 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1117 sqft
Bootleggers Cove Apartment - Spacious condo in downtown Anchorage. Live in Bootleggers Cove at an affordable price! Newer laminate throughout, S/S appliances, Washer and Dryer and overlooks deck and courtyard.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3701 Roald Amundsen
3701 Roald Amundsen Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Townhouse Style with Attached Garage - Clean and well cared for 3 bedroom townhouse style condo. High ceilings and lots of windows in living area. Cozy fireplace. Great Westside location. Close to Coastal Trail and Lake Hood. No Smokers. No Pets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle, Anchorage, AK
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1592 sqft
11439 Spyglass Hill Circle Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Condo in South Anchorage w/Fenced Yard! - Built in 2003, this home has 2 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1592 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8403 Duben Avenue
8403 Duben Avenue, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
8403 Duben Avenue Available 07/01/20 Amberwood Park: Homey Townhouse with Fenced Backyard - This 3BD/2.5BA home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a spacious living room and dining area looking out to the fenced backyard for ample privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Crossing
1 Unit Available
20447 Granite Park Cir
20447 Granite Park Circle, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
20447 Granite Park Cir Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom Eagle River Home! - Built in 2004, this great Eagle River home has 4 beds, 2 baths, a 2 car garage, and 1872 sq. ft. Pets allowed on approval. Available for showing by appointment only.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22410 Glacier View
22410 Glacier View Drive, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1900 sqft
Move in Special - Free Kenai Fishing or Rafting Trip! - This is what you came to Alaska for:huge wall of windows to enjoy that gorgeous mountain view, plus vaulted ceilings, loft, beautiful rock fireplace, granite countertops, hot tub on private

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17340 Monte Rd
17340 Monte Road, Anchorage, AK
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2400 sqft
Alaskan Living without the drive! Log home with soaring ceilings, brand-new kitchen, new flooring, new roof, and remodeled baths. Set on a secluded hilltop one-acre plus lot with great views and mature trees.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6442 Village Parkway
6442 Village Parkway, Anchorage, AK
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1703 sqft
Cottonwood Village Townhome - Newer paint and newer carpet! Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with 1 car garage. Great location with private court yards in community development. Back to Baxter Bog Park. Available for quick occupancy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Anchorage, AK

Anchorage apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

